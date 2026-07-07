Cambrex, Snapdragon Chemistry, and Q1 Scientific Recognized for Innovation and Sustainability in Pharma

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), proudly announces that Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, together with NewAmsterdam Pharma, has received the American Chemical Society's 2026 Green Chemistry Challenge Award for the Greener Synthetic Pathway in the Synthesis of Pharmaceuticals. The award recognizes the companies' successful development of a sustainable organocatalytic process to manufacture the chiral tetrahydroquinoline core for the synthesis of obicetrapib, a late-stage investigational therapy for dyslipidemia.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, in collaboration with Snapdragon Chemistry, developed an industrial-scale synthesis of an organocatalyzed asymmetric Povarov cyclization to manufacture the chiral tetrahydroquinoline core, a key intermediate in the synthesis of obicetrapib. Compared with the previous manufacturing route, the organocatalytic process significantly improved overall efficiency and sustainability, delivering substantial gains in yield, reducing process mass intensity by approximately 80%, eliminating aqueous waste generation, shortening manufacturing cycle time by approximately 70% and lowering manufacturing costs by approximately 50%.

Furthering its sustainability leadership, Cambrex's Milan facility has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold rating, placing it among the top 5% of organizations evaluated for environmental, social and ethical performance. This distinction reflects Cambrex's comprehensive sustainability strategy, including a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions network-wide and a goal to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030.

Additionally, Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex company, has partnered with Flogas through a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) to source renewable electricity from the Cronalaght Wind Farm. This partnership will cover approximately 50% of the Q1 Scientific Waterford site's electricity demand, supporting both client and community environmental goals and reinforcing Cambrex's position as a responsible industry leader.

Thomas Loewald, CEO at Cambrex commented, "At Cambrex, we are dedicated to continually reducing our environmental impact for the benefit of our communities and ensuring long-term, sustainable manufacturing solutions for our customers."

About Cambrex



Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical services.

With over 45 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, peptide synthesis, solid-state science, biocatalysis, material characterization, complex synthetics, and highly potent APIs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236065/Cambrex_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambrex-snapdragon-chemistry-and-q1-scientific-recognized-for-innovation-and-sustainability-in-pharma-302818791.html

SOURCE Cambrex