C2N Diagnostics and SouthGenetics Partner to Enable Broader Access to Precivity® Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment in Latin America, Caribbean

Collaboration aims to support earlier and more accessible Alzheimer’s disease assessment in countries facing aging populations, limited dementia-specialist capacity, and constrained PET imaging infrastructure

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--C2N Diagnostics, LLC (“C2N”), a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®, today announced a collaboration with SouthGenetics, a U.S.-based diagnostics company with more than 20 years of experience introducing advanced molecular and precision medicine testing across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Through the collaboration, health care professionals across the region will gain access to C2N’s Precivity® portfolio of blood tests designed to provide information related to amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The Precivity® tests aid health care professionals in detecting amyloid plaques in the brain, a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, and help inform medical management and treatment decisions.

The alliance will initially focus on supporting implementation and availability in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela, with plans to evaluate additional countries in the region.

The need for scalable diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer’s disease is increasing as Latin America and the Caribbean face growing aging populations, limited access to dementia specialists, and insufficient availability of advanced diagnostic infrastructure, such as amyloid PET imaging. At the same time, the recent regulatory approvals of disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s disease in parts of Latin America are increasing demand for accurate, accessible tools that can support clinical evaluation and patient-care pathways.

“C2N’s Precivity® portfolio is grounded in rigorous science and was developed to help health care professionals obtain a clearer picture of Alzheimer’s disease pathology,” said Dr. Joel Braunstein, President and CEO of C2N Diagnostics. “This partnership with SouthGenetics represents an important step in expanding access to advanced blood biomarker testing in countries where health systems are preparing for a new era of Alzheimer’s disease care.”

Washington Rodriguez, CEO of SouthGenetics, said, “For Latin America and the Caribbean, the challenge is not only scientific innovation — it is implementation. Advanced diagnostics must be made accessible to health care professionals and patients through reliable logistics, medical education, and country-by-country execution. SouthGenetics was created to bridge that diagnostic divide, and we are proud to work with C2N to help bring the Precivity® portfolio to the region.”

The partnership builds on C2N’s prior experience supporting Alzheimer’s disease early-initiatives in Latin America and other global settings. C2N’s PrecivityAD® test was included in the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Healthcare System Preparedness Early Detection Flagship Program, which implemented digital cognitive assessments and blood biomarkers across seven sites in six countries, including Mexico and Brazil. Published results reported increased clinician confidence in diagnosing and managing cognitive impairment in primary care and non-specialty settings, highlighting the potential role of scalable blood biomarkers in regions where access to dementia specialists and amyloid PET imaging may be limited.

Research continues to affirm the performance of C2N’s PrecivityAD2® blood test. A large clinical study published in JAMA evaluated a blood test based on plasma p-tau217 and Aβ42/Aβ40 ratio in more than 1,200 patients undergoing cognitive evaluation in primary and secondary care settings. The study reported high diagnostic accuracy for identifying Alzheimer’s disease pathology and showed that the blood-test approach outperformed standard clinical evaluation by primary care physicians and dementia specialists.

Additional research published in npj Dementia, part of the Nature Portfolio, independently validated the PrecivityAD2® blood test against amyloid PET imaging and reported strong accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity using the CLIA-established cutoff. C2N has also received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary brain amyloidosis blood test, which is currently under FDA review. The PrecivityAD2® test also received medical device registration from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in 2025.

SouthGenetics will support regional implementation through its established commercial, medical, and logistics network across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company will work to facilitate physician awareness, country-specific activation, sample logistics, and access pathways for appropriate patients undergoing evaluation for cognitive impairment or dementia. Precivity® tests are available only through qualified health care professionals.

Important Information: Precivity® tests are intended to provide information that may be used in conjunction with a clinical assessment and should not be used as a standalone diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information on how to order the PrecivityAD2® blood test from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela, please contact Patricia Monzó at pmonzo@southgenetics.com.

About C2N Diagnostics, LLC

C2N is a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health. C2N’s high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. C2N assays have been used in over 200 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. C2N has ongoing collaborations with multi-national pharmaceutical and biotech companies, leading academic institutions, National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association, and other non-profits and consortiums in addition to research and distribution partnerships with leading labs around the world including Grupo Fleury, Healius, Mediford, and Mayo Clinic Laboratories. Over 90,000 Precivity®-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

The company acknowledges generous support from National Institute on Aging, GHR Foundation, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. For more information, visit www.c2n.com.

About SouthGenetics

SouthGenetics has an international presence with more than 20 years of experience in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company focuses on expanding access to advanced diagnostic tools for patients and health care professionals across the region.

SouthGenetics has introduced multiple pioneering diagnostic innovations in Latin America, including prenatal fetal DNA testing, liquid biopsy technologies, and advanced biomarkers in urology and oncology. The company partners with leading international laboratories in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, helping bridge the gap between global innovation and regional access. For more information, visit www.southgenetics.com.

C2N Diagnostics Contact:

Joni Henderson

info@C2N.com

C2N Diagnostics Media Contact:

Adam Shapiro

Adam.Shapiro@ASPR.bz

202-427-3603

SouthGenetics Media Contact:

Patricia Monzó

pmonzo@southgenetics.com