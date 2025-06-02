Bruker Unveils New proteoElute™ nanoLC System and PepSep® Advanced nLC Columns for up to 50% Improved Peptide Sensitivity

A. New proteoElute nanoflow nLC system features ceramic valves, proteoTrap trapping columns, and TwinScape-enabled predictive maintenance technology

B. Introducing new generation of PepSep Advanced nLC columns to further improve chromatographic resolution, sensitivity and proteomics identifications

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--At the 73rd Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics (ASMS), Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the new proteoElute nanoLC system, featuring ceramic valves, proteoTrap trapping columns, and next-generation PepSep Advanced nLC columns, further enhancing robustness, sensitivity and proteome coverage in ultra-sensitive proteomics workflows.

A. Bruker Introduces the proteoElute Next-Generation Nanoflow LC System for Robust, Ultra-Sensitive Proteomics Workflows with Real-time Monitoring

Bruker announces the launch of the proteoElute, a state-of-the-art nanoflow liquid chromatography (LC) system designed for robust and ultra-sensitive multiomics applications. The proteoElute is ideal for single-cell proteomics, immunopeptidomics, microbiome metaproteomics profiling, and many other proteomics methods, ensuring reliable performance even with limited or very complex biological samples.

The proteoElute features innovative TwinScape™ technology, which continuously monitors system health in real-time and runs background diagnostics. This proactive approach alerts users to potential issues, providing peace of mind when working with precious samples.

Engineered for relentless reliability, the proteoElute includes biocompatible ceramic valves, new porous metal filters, and a proprietary trap column that together enhance robustness, chromatographic performance, and permit sample recovery. The new injector and needle wash system reduces carry-over by up to 3x, a critical advantage for confidently avoiding background signals when analyzing ultra-low input samples.

W. Hayes McDonald, Associate Director in the Department of Biochemistry at Vanderbilt University, commented: “The combination of the new proteoElute UHPLC platform along with updated PepSep Advanced columns and the proteoTrap column allows us the flexibility to perform any state-of-the-art proteomics workflow with highest performance. Its remarkable robustness gives us the confidence to execute all proteomics workflows at scale.”

B. Bruker Introduces PepSep Advanced Columns for Sharper nLC Peaks, Higher Sensitivity and Further Enhanced Peptide and Protein Identifications

For highest sensitivity and performance of the proteoElute nLC system, Bruker introduces a new generation of PepSep Advanced nLC columns, engineered for precision, robustness, and speed. The columns deliver sharper peaks and higher-resolution separations for even deeper proteome coverage and consistent performance with challenging biological samples. In benchmark studies, the PepSep Advanced columns demonstrated approximately 20% improvements in peptide IDs and typically 10% improvements in protein IDs.

Combined with CaptiveSpray Ionization (CSI) emitters, users can extend column lifetime by simply replacing the emitter—ensuring long-term performance and cost efficiency. PepSep columns provide the reliability and depth needed for analyzing complex tissue digests or low-input samples.

Lynn Spruce, the Technical Director at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP-Penn) Proteomic Core Facility, said: “The new PepSep Advanced columns have proven to be robust, and they consistently deliver reproducible chromatography. They produce sharper, more symmetrical peaks with no observable tailing, resulting typically in 7–8% increases in protein group identifications. Combined with the convenience of interchangeable emitters and reasonable pricing, it has become our go-to nLC column. It’s essentially plug-and-play.”

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

