Bruker Introduces Innovative Fourier 80 Multinuclear Benchtop FT-NMR

Unique Fourier 80 ‘Multi-Talent’ offers 1H NMR and choice of 15 X-nuclei with just one click

ASILOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--At the Joint ENC-ISMAR Conference 2025, Bruker Corporation, the leading provider of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy solutions, announced the launch of an innovative Fourier 80 multinuclear benchtop FT-NMR spectrometer, known as the ‘Multi-Talent’ configuration. This novel Fourier 80 ‘Multi-Talent’ system represents a major advancement in permanent magnet-based FT-NMR technology, as its unique, next-generation capabilities meet the evolving needs of academic researchers and industry scientists with dramatically enhanced versatility in benchtop FT-NMR multinuclear analysis.









The Fourier 80 ‘Multi-Talent’ system measures or decouples 1H, and in addition can select one of 15 different X-nuclei to be either observed in X{1H} experiments, or selected X-nuclei can be decoupled for proton observation in 1H{X} experiments. This enables many types of X-nucleus observations, various 2D experiments, and importantly also the exquisitely sensitive inverse 1H observation methods for 13C, 19F or 15N experiments.

Similarly, the Fourier 80 ‘Multi-Talent’ can observe 19F{1H} with proton decoupling for the simplification of 19F spectra, a capability of high interest to pharmaceutical customers studying fluorinated drug candidates. For battery research, the Fourier 80 ‘Multi-Talent’ enables nuclei observations from Li-brine mining, like 7Li, 23Na, and 11B for the formulation of battery electrolytes. Novel electrochemical systems can be explored to advance next generation battery technologies. These unprecedented benchtop capabilities are selectable via software, eliminating the need for NMR probe tuning and matching.

The ‘Multi-Talent’ uses standard 5 mm NMR samples, includes gradient spectroscopy, with options for adjustable sample temperature (AT), or sample changer automation. The user-friendly Fourier 80 interface ensures that novice and experienced users can navigate through measurements effortlessly, streamlining complex tasks and enhancing productivity.

Dr. Agnes Haber, the Fourier 80 Product Manager at Bruker BioSpin, stated: “The Fourier 80 ‘Multi-Talent’ represents a game-changing advancement in benchtop FT-NMR, with next-generation multinuclear capabilities addressing the demand for a versatile system for 1H-NMR, plus an unprecedented choice of fifteen X-nuclei, with ease, and even under automation. We have already successfully installed a dozen Fourier 80 multinuclear systems in customer labs, and we anticipate that this novel system may become the new de facto standard in benchtop multinuclear NMR spectroscopy.”

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

Joe Kostka

Director - Investor Relations

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

Media Contact:

Markus Ziegler

Sr. Director and Head of Group Marketing

Bruker BioSpin

T: +49 172 373-3531

E: pr@bruker.com