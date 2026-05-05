British Columbia reimburses REVESTIVE® (teduglutide for injection) for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") announced that REVESTIVE® (teduglutide for injection) will now be reimbursed by BC PharmaCare for eligible pediatric and adult patients with Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support.1 Coverage is subject to specific criteria.2

For people living with SBS, reimbursed access can help reduce reliance on parenteral support, which includes intravenous administration of nutrition, fluids, and electrolytes.

"We welcome the Government of B.C.'s decision to reimburse REVESTIVE for people living with Short Bowel Syndrome. This decision is an important step toward improving equitable access to care and supporting better health outcomes," said Gail Attara, CEO and Co-founder of the Gastrointestinal Society and President of the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research. "Patient organizations have long engaged with provincial governments on the need for timely access to therapies for rare digestive disorders. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with policymakers and partners to strengthen access to appropriate treatments for Canadians living with complex GI conditions."

SBS occurs when the small intestine is unable to absorb enough nutrients and fluids – often due to surgical removal, damage, or disease.3 People living with SBS may experience dehydration, malnutrition, fatigue, and weight loss, among other serious health impacts.3 Management can include medications, surgery, and significant dietary changes.4 SBS affects approximately 800 Canadians and has an estimated mortality rate of almost 40 per cent. 5

"Many people living with SBS rely on parenteral support delivered intravenously (IV). While lifesaving, IV support can be associated with serious complications and can significantly affect quality of life for patients and caregivers," said Dr. Andrea Martinez, Medical Director, Complex Feeding and Nutrition Service, BC Children's Hospital. "REVESTIVE has been shown to help some patients reduce their need for parenteral support, which can translate into meaningful improvements not only in day-to-day life but also in long-term outcomes."

Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance for REVESTIVE in 2015 for the treatment of adult patients with SBS who are dependent on parenteral support. It was approved in Canada for pediatric patients one year of age and above for the same indication in 2019.

"This reimbursement is another step forward for people in B.C. living with Short Bowel Syndrome, improving access to a therapy that can help eligible patients reduce reliance on parenteral support," said Thiago Magalhães, Business Unit Head, GI² and Mature Brands. "REVESTIVE reflects Canadian innovation, rooted in the discovery of Glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) at the University of Toronto and advanced through Canadian research, development, and clinical participation."

About REVESTIVE®



REVESTIVE® (teduglutide for injection) is currently indicated in Canada for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients one year of age and above with Short Bowel Syndrome who are dependent on parenteral support.1

About Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure



Short bowel syndrome–associated intestinal failure (SBS-IF) is characterized by reduced gut absorptive function below the minimum necessary for absorption of macronutrients and/or water and electrolytes, such that intravenous supplementation (parenteral nutrition and/or IV fluids/electrolytes) is required to maintain health. When intestinal adaptation is inadequate following extensive intestinal resection or injury, patients may require chronic parenteral support to maintain hydration and nutrient balance.6,7,8

About Takeda Canada Inc.



Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: https://www.takeda.com/en-ca/.

_______________________________________ 1 REVESTIVE (Teduglutide for injection), Submission Control 296120, Product Monograph, Takeda Canada Inc. (SEP 19, 2025). Available at: https://takeda.info/en-ca-revestivepm. 2 Drug Coverage Decision for BC PharmaCare. Available at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare/decisions/4109_teduglutide_revestive_dds.pdf (accessed April 2026). 3 GI Society, Canadian Society of Intestinal Research. Short Bowel Syndrome. Available at: Short Bowel Syndrome | Gastrointestinal Society. 4 O'Keefe SJD, Buchman AL, Fishbein TM, Jeejeebhoy KN, Jeppesen PB, Shaffer J. (2006). Short bowel syndrome and intestinal failure: Consensus definitions and overview. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol; 4:6-10. 5 Amin S, Pappas C, Lyengar H, Maheshwari A. Short Bowel Syndrome in the Nicu. Clin Perinatol. 2013 Jan 17;40(1):10.1016/j.clp.2012.12.003. doi: 10.1016/j.clp.2012.12.003. PMID: 23415263; PMCID: PMC3886240. Available at: Short Bowel Syndrome in the Nicu - PMC. 6 Pironi L, et al. ESPEN guideline on chronic intestinal failure in adults – Update 2023. Clinical Nutrition. 2023 Oct;42(10):1940–2021. doi:10.1016/j.clnu.2023.07.019. PMID: 37639741. (guidelinecentral.com). 7 Wauters L, Joly F. Treatment of short bowel syndrome: Breaking the therapeutic ceiling? Nutr Clin Pract. 2023 May;38(Suppl 1):S76–S87. doi:10.1002/ncp.10974. PMID: 37115030. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov). 8 Bering J, DiBaise JK. Short Bowel Syndrome in Adults. Am J Gastroenterol. 2022 Jun 1;117(6):876–883. doi:10.14309/ajg.0000000000001763. PMID: 35383576. (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov).

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.