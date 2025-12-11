Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase - December 10, 2025

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-three cents ($0.63) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

This quarterly dividend represents a 1.6% increase over last year’s quarterly rate of sixty-two cents ($0.62) per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2026 is $2.52 per share. This marks the 17th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend and the 94th consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on March 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2026.

