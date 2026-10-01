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Press Releases

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 30, 2026

October 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, October 30, 2026, prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com under the “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly here.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based health solutions for medically complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care, and rehabilitation, we provide comprehensive and more integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 485,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines, while improving the health and quality of life for high-need individuals and reducing overall healthcare system costs.

Contact

Investor Relations:
David Deuchler, CFA
SVP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations
Executive Director, BrightSpring Health Foundation
david.deuchler@brightspringhealth.com
917.209.5605

Media Contact:
Leigh White
Vice President, Communications & PR
leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com
502.630.7412


Kentucky Earnings
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