SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 31, 2025

October 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, October 31, 2025, prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com under the “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly here.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive and more integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 460,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and often industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.

Contact

Investor Relations:
David Deuchler, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
ir@brightspringhealth.com

Media Contact:
Leigh White
leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com
502.630.7412


Kentucky Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Despite Safety Drama, Sarepta Beats Q2 Estimates—But No Thanks to Elevidys Sales
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac