BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) Appoints Praveen Tipirneni, MD, to its Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheRas, Inc. d/b/a BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (“BBOT” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, has announced the appointment of Praveen Tipirneni, MD, to its Board of Directors as a non-executive director. Dr. Tipirneni most recently served as President and CEO of Morphic Therapeutics Inc. from company founding until the acquisition by Eli Lilly for $3.2 billion, and brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to BBOT’s Board.





Prior to founding Morphic, Dr. Tipirneni served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Global Strategy at Cubist Pharmaceuticals from 2006 until the company’s acquisition by Merck in 2015 for approximately $9 billion. He also served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Dr. Tipirneni received a BS degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Mechanical Engineering and an MD from McGill University. After completing his post-graduate residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Illinois, Chicago, he received his MBA in Healthcare Finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

“I am excited to join the Board of BBOT,” said Dr. Tipirneni. “The science and people there are truly first-class, and I look forward to helping them advance and develop their pipeline.”

Frank McCormick, PhD, Chairman of BBOT’s Board added, “I am delighted to welcome Praveen to BBOT. His deep expertise in biotechnology research and development will be instrumental to helping us execute our near- and long-term strategy to deliver superior results for patients, employees, and investors.”

About TheRas, Inc. d/b/a BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT)

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3K malignancies. Initially formed as a subsidiary of BridgeBio, BBOT completed a $200M private financing with external investors in 2024 with the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information visit bridgebiooncology.com.

Contacts



BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) Contact:

Idan Elmelech

Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

Contact@bridgebiooncology.com

(650) 405-7021