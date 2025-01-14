Breast Cancer Brachytherapy Market Size to Worth USD 1,423.2 Million by 2031

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Breast Cancer Brachytherapy Market size was valued at USD 898.1 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,423.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The breast cancer brachytherapy market is driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer globally. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. It is estimated that over 2 million new breast cancer cases occur in women annually. Also, increasing preference of brachytherapy as a treatment option for breast cancer is also expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Brachytherapy offers targeted radiation treatment and allows higher and more precise radiation doses to destroy cancer cells while reducing damage to surrounding tissues.

Key Market Trends:

Use of catheter-based brachytherapy is gaining popularity in treatment of breast cancer. Catheter-based brachytherapy involves temporary or permanent placement of catheters in the tumor cavity after lumpectomy. Hollow plastic or metal tubes called catheters are placed inside the breast, through which, a radiation source such as iodine-125 seeds are inserted. Catheter-based brachytherapy offers non-invasive treatment and allows delivery of precise radiation dose directly to tumor site. Adoption of non-invasive catheter-based brachytherapy is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Another trend gaining prominence is combination of brachytherapy with other therapies such as external beam radiation therapy. Combining brachytherapy with other therapies offers synergistic anticancer effects and improves treatment outcomes.

Breast Cancer Brachytherapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 US$ 898.1 million Estimated Value by 2031 US$ 1,423.2 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers · Rising prevalence of breast cancer · Technological advancements in brachytherapy techniques Restraints & Challenges · High costs associated with brachytherapy procedures · Limited availability of skilled professionals

The breast cancer brachytherapy market is segmented based on technology into high dose rate and low dose rate. The high dose rate segment is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period. High dose rate brachytherapy offers better dose distribution and reduced treatment time compared to low dose rate brachytherapy. These advantages associated with high dose rate brachytherapy are spurring its adoption rate.

The breast cancer brachytherapy market is segmented based on application into lumpectomy, partial mastectomy, lumpectomy with sentinel lymph node dissection, and partial mastectomy with sentinel lymph node dissection. Among these, the partial mastectomy segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the rising cases of initial stage breast cancer requiring partial mastectomy procedures. Partial mastectomy combined with brachytherapy provides better cosmetic outcomes as compared to complete mastectomy and helps in effective treatment of early stage breast cancer.

Key Market Takeaways

The global breast cancer brachytherapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising incidence of breast cancer and growing demand for minimally invasive treatment modalities. On the basis of technology, the high dose rate segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to better dose distribution and reduced treatment time offered. On the basis of application, partial mastectomy is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rising cases of initial stage breast cancer requiring partial mastectomy procedures. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure.

Competitor Insights:

Xoft Inc

Nucletron B.V

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Recent Developments

In June 2023, medical technology company Varian unveiled its Mercury® Advanced Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (ASGRT) System for accelerated partial breast irradiation (APBI). The Mercury® ASGRT system features a sophisticated multi-lumen balloon applicator that can be inserted into the breast in an office setting without surgery. The conformal shaping of the applicator ensures radiation is delivered only to the affected area, reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. With its ability to track breast motion in real-time, the system accurately targets the tumor bed throughout radiation delivery. These advances are expected to provide More effective and comfortable treatment compared to older applicator designs.

In July 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved StrataSeed, the first radioactive seed implant designed specifically for breast brachytherapy. StrataSeed is a permanent implant containing low-dose radioactive palladium-103 seeds that deliver continuous radiation to the tumor site over months.

