Braveheart Bio Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braveheart Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRVE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of an aggregate of 24,437,500 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,187,500 additional shares. All shares of common stock were offered by Braveheart Bio. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 6, 2026 under the ticker symbol “BRVE”.

The gross proceeds from the initial public offering, including full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Braveheart Bio, were $439.9 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, TD Cowen, Stifel and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in the initial public offering have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on August 5, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Braveheart Bio’s lead product candidate, BHB-1893, is a next-generation oral small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor (CMI) being developed for the treatment of obstructive HCM (oHCM) and non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Braveheart Bio’s goal is to improve the treatment options for these patients by enhancing speed of onset, depth of gradient response, systolic safety, reversibility and reducing prescribing complexity.

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Sharif

New Street Investor Relations

Alexander@NewStreetIR.com

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FGS Global

Braveheart-bio@fgsglobal.com