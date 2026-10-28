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BrainsWay to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

October 28, 2026 | 
2 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results, as well as operational highlights, before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

US Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

In English: 
Date:Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
United States:1-877-269-7751
International:1-201-389-0908
Conference ID:13763521
Webcast:Link
  
In Hebrew: 
Date:Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time:11:00 AM Israeli Daylight Time
Webcast:Link
  

The conference calls will be broadcast live and the English webcast will be available for replay for 30 days on the Company’s website, https://investors.brainsway.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar. Please access the Company’s website at least 10 minutes ahead of the conference call to register.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:
BrainsWay:
Ido Marom
Chief Financial Officer
Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Investors:
Jeff Warren
LifeSci Advisors
jwarren@lifesciadvisors.com 


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