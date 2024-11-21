BostonGene to Showcase AI-Driven Molecular Profiling Solutions at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2024 Annual Meeting

Poster Presentations to Highlight Tissue-Conserving, Machine Learning Tool for Enhanced Sequencing Efficiency and Innovations in Quality Control, Predictive Tools for Precision Oncology and Comparative Molecular Analysis

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven, molecular and immune profiling solutions today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place November 19 - 23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.





Details of BostonGene’s presence at AMP are below:

Poster presentations:

Morphological Bone Score: Assessment Tool for Predicting Downstream Processing Success for Decalcified Tissue Samples: A Cost-Saving Approach in Precision Oncology

Date & time: Friday, November 22, 2024 | 9:15 AM - 10:15 AM PST

Presenter: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, BostonGene

Decalcification of bone and other diagnostic tissue often leads to loss of nucleic acid integrity and subsequent next-generation sequencing failures. BostonGene developed a morphological bone scoring tool to accurately assess tissue quality and identify samples suitable for downstream sequencing.

Depth ratio distortions in whole exome sequencing (WES) as a quality control metric for copy number alterations calling

Date & time: Friday, November 22, 2024 | 9:15 AM - 10:15 AM PST

Presenter: Hayk Hovhannisyan, PhD, BostonGene

Copy number alterations (CNAs) in genomic DNA may be predictive and prognostic biomarkers for many human cancers. However, accurate CNA detection with whole exome sequencing remains elusive due to depth ratio distortion. BostonGene laboratories developed a depth ratio distortion metric that can consistently enhance the reliability of CNA detection in tumor samples.

Predicting DNA/RNA Extraction Yields for NGS Using Machine Learning-Based Analysis of H&E-Stained Slides

Date & time: Saturday, November 23, 2024 | 9:15 AM - 10:15 AM PST

Speaker: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, BostonGene

To ensure high-quality DNA/RNA extractions while conserving valuable tissue, BostonGene pioneered and validated a novel machine learning-based tool to predict tumor tissue requirement and yield. By improving the precision of nucleic acid yield predictions, this tool conserves tissue and minimizes the failure rates of clinical next-generation sequencing workflows.

Comparative Molecular Analysis of Clear Cell Sarcoma and Cutaneous Melanomas: Key Genetic Insights for Diagnosis

Date & time: Saturday, November 23, 2024 | 9:15 AM - 10:15 AM PST

Presenter: Hayk Hovhannisyan, PhD, BostonGene

Clear cell sarcoma and cutaneous melanoma share immunohistochemistry diagnostic markers, rendering accurate diagnosis challenging. This study used whole exome and transcriptome sequencing with pathological assessment to reveal new genomic and transcriptomic distinctions, including over 2000 non-overlapping genes, which could be used to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment selection in future patients.

Please visit the AMP 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo website for more information. Abstracts are also published in the online-only supplement to the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

