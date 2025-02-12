BostonGene Collaborates with BeiGene to Advance Biomarker Discovery in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Collaboration to Leverage Comprehensive AI Platform and Molecular Profiling to Identify Biomarkers of Disease Response and Resistance

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced a collaboration with BeiGene Ltd., a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd. The collaboration centers on identifying tumor-based biomarkers associated with response and resistance in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL).





This initiative seeks to explain the molecular drivers of therapeutic response and resistance in MCL, a rare and aggressive subtype of B-cell lymphoma, which presents unique challenges due to its high relapse rates and frequent resistance to conventional therapies. By analyzing tumor-specific genomic alterations, immune microenvironment dynamics and clinical outcomes, the collaboration aims to generate actionable insights that can guide precision medicine approaches.

BostonGene will utilize its multi-scale, multi-modal foundation AI platform, integrating next-generation techniques such as whole-exome and RNA sequencing and targeted high-depth hematological cancer panel, to generate comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic, and immunological clinical profiles. The study aims to identify predictive and prognostic biomarker signatures for therapeutic response and disease progression, informing future treatment strategies in MCL.

“At BostonGene, we are dedicated to unraveling the complexity of hematologic malignancies through data-driven molecular and clinical analysis,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “Our work with BeiGene will facilitate the identification of clinically actionable biomarkers, with the goal of advancing personalized therapeutic approaches and improving outcomes for MCL patients.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

