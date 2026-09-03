SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bone Biologics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, MA, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Biologics Corporation ("Bone Biologics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBLG, BBLGW), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 14 – 16, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Jeff Frelick, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Biologics will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on September 14 – 16. A virtual presentation will be available on-demand starting Friday, September 11 at 7:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available for registered attendees via the conference platform. 

To request a meeting and to register for the conference: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Bone Biologics
Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking work with select strategic partners that builds on the preclinical research of the NELL-1 protein. Bone Biologics is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

Contacts
CORE IR
(212) 655-0924
investors@bonebiologics.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
View on Boston from the water
Job Trends
Massachusetts biopharma jobs, including R&D positions, fell in 2025: Report
August 25, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of businessmen moving a mountain uphill. The men & mountain and background are on separate labeled layers.
Business
Behind the bell: Gearing up to go public
August 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel