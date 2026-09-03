Bone Biologics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, MA, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Biologics Corporation ("Bone Biologics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBLG, BBLGW), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 14 – 16, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Jeff Frelick, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Biologics will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on September 14 – 16. A virtual presentation will be available on-demand starting Friday, September 11 at 7:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available for registered attendees via the conference platform.

To request a meeting and to register for the conference: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking work with select strategic partners that builds on the preclinical research of the NELL-1 protein. Bone Biologics is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

Contacts

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

investors@bonebiologics.com