Blood Plasma Market to Reach US$ 79.5 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Plasma-Derived Therapies Demand and Growing Geriatric Population

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Blood Plasma Market is estimated to be valued at USD 38.8 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 79.5 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2025 to 2032. The blood plasma market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for plasma-derived therapies like immunoglobulins, albumin, and clotting factors to treat various diseases. North America leads due to strong collection infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is rapidly expanding with increased healthcare investment and awareness. Advances in plasma fractionation and purification are boosting efficiency and safety, though strict regulations, contamination risks, and high costs pose challenges. Emerging economies, personalized medicine, and broader therapeutic uses present strong growth opportunities.

Global Blood Plasma Market Key Takeaways

the global blood plasma market size is expected to more than double, increasing from USD 38.8 Bn in 2025 to USD 79.5 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 10.8%.

Immunoglobulins are set to remain highly sought-after products, accounting for 35.6% of the global blood plasma market share in 2025.

By therapeutic indication, immunology segment is set to dominate the industry, holding a share of 23.2% in 2025.

Based on application, hypogammaglobulinemia segment is projected to account for nearly one-third of the global blood plasma industry share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated market share of 35.3% in 2025, is slated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific blood plasma market is expected to record the fastest growth rate over the assessment period.

Soaring Demand for Plasma-Derived Therapies Propelling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest blood plasma market research report lists significant factors driving industry growth. Increasing demand for plasma-derived therapies is one such growth driver.

Plasma-derived therapies are becoming highly popular for treating various diseases. These include immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia, and autoimmune diseases. As a result, demand for these treatments is rising quickly across the globe.

To meet this growing need, healthcare systems and biopharma companies are increasing plasma collection and processing. This effort is playing a major role in boosting the growth of the blood plasma market.

High Cost of Plasma-Derived Therapies Hampering Market Growth

The prospective blood plasma market outlook looks promising, owing to rising demand for treatments targeting chronic and rare conditions. However, high cost of plasma-based therapies presents a significant barrier to widespread market expansion.

Plasma-derived therapies are expensive due to complex and costly plasma fractionation and purification processes. This cost burden limits affordability and accessibility, especially in low- and middle-income nations, thereby potentially dampening overall blood plasma market demand.

Rising Prevalence of Rare and Chronic Diseases Creating Growth Opportunities

The global incidence of chronic and rare diseases like autoimmune disorders and neurological conditions is on the rise. This trend is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for companies in the blood plasma market, as many of these conditions are managed using plasma-derived therapeutics like immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and albumin.

There is a significant increase in the plasma collection centers, particularly in Europe and North America. Similarly, governments are launching new initiatives and incentives for encouraging plasma donation. These factors are expected to further boost the blood plasma market growth.

Impact of AI on the Blood Plasma Market

AI algorithms are being employed to optimize everything from donor recruitment and scheduling to predictive demand modeling. These systems enhance throughput by forecasting donor availability, improving donor retention, and reducing idle time during plasma collection.

AI, along with automation, is helping blood plasma companies meet rising demand for plasma-derived therapies while reducing costs. Adoption of these advanced technologies is expected to contribute to expansion of the blood plasma industry.

Industry players like Grifols are at the forefront in adopting AI-powered tools in blood plasma production. For example, Grifols recently teamed up with Google Cloud to use advanced technologies like AI to speed up the development of innovative biopharmaceutical treatments.

Emerging Blood Plasma Market Trends

Burgeoning demand for immunoglobulins, especially intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), is a prominent trend in the blood plasma market. IVIG is increasingly being used across multiple therapeutic areas, especially in neurology (e.g., Guillain-Barré syndrome), immunology (e.g., primary immunodeficiency), and hematology, which is significantly driving market growth.

Rising adoption of blood-derived therapies in emergency and critical care settings is fueling market expansion. Blood plasma and its derivatives play a key role in trauma care, burn treatments, and surgical procedures. Thus, increasing incidence of accidents, complex surgeries, and emergency medical cases is expected to drive sustained demand for blood plasma.

Ongoing innovations in plasma fractionation techniques are improving the yield, safety, and efficacy of plasma-derived products. These technological advancements are poised to be a major growth driver for the blood plasma market over the forecast period.

Leading companies are ramping up their R&D investments to develop new and improved plasma-derived products as well as explore their use in novel medical applications. This trend is expected to provide a strong thrust for market expansion.

Analyst’s View

“The global blood plasma industry is poised to grow rapidly, owing to increasing incidence of rare and chronic diseases, growing demand for plasma-derived therapies, supportive government initiatives, and technological advancements in plasma fractionation,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastave.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Blood Plasma Market

Event Description and Impact Global Surge in Autoimmune and Neurological Disorders Description : There is a rise in autoimmune diseases like Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Myasthenia Gravis. Impact: This is driving significant demand for immunoglobulin therapies derived from blood plasma, leading to increased collection targets and pricing pressures. AI-Powered Plasma Fractionation & Logistics Description: AI and ML technologies are being integrated in donor screening, supply chain optimization, and fractionation yield prediction. Impact: These innovations enhance operational efficiency, improve throughput, reduce waste, and bolster safety compliance. Ongoing Plasma Supply Crisis in Europe Description : EU nations continue to struggle with self-sufficiency in plasma collection, relying heavily on U.S. imports. Impact : This reliance increases geopolitical pressure to localize plasma sourcing, prompting regulatory reforms and public-private collection initiatives.



Competitor Insights

Key companies in blood plasma market report:

- Grifols

- CSL Behring

- Kedrion Biopharma

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (formerly Shire)

- LFB Group

- Octapharma

- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

- ADMA Biologics

- Sanquin Plasma Products

- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

- CSL Plasma

- Kamada

- GC Pharma

- Centurion Pharma

- Emergent BioSolutions

Key Developments

In March 2025, Kedrion Biopharma Inc. expanded the distribution network for Ryplazim, a plasma-derived human plasminogen used to treat patients with PLGD-1. This expansion aims to ensure patients across the United States have timely access to this essential therapy.

In June 2024, Biotest’s Yimmugo, an intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy for the treatment of primary antibody deficiency syndromes, was approved by the U.S. FDA. This plasma protein therapy serves as a replacement treatment for individuals with compromised immunoglobulin function caused by genetic defects or significantly low antibody levels.

Market Segmentation

· Product Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Immunoglobulins

o Albumin

o Coagulation Factor Concentrates

§ Factor VIII

§ Factor IX

§ Von Willebrand Factor

§ Prothrombin Complex Concentrate

§ Fibrinogen Concentrates

§ Factor XIII

o Alpha-1 Antitrypsin

o Others

· Application Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Hypogammaglobulinemia

o Immunodeficiency Diseases

o Hemophilia

o Von Willebrand's Disease

o Others

· Therapeutic Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Immunology

o Oncology

o Pulmonology

o Rheumatology

o Transplantation

o Neurology

o Hematology

o Others

· Source Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Source Plasma

o Recovered Plasma

· End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Research Laboratories

o Plasma Collection Centers

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Biopharmaceutical Companies

o Others

· Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Africa

