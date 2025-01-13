Blood Based Biomarkers Market Size to Hit US$ 49.24 billion by 2030

size is expanding from US$ 18.8 Billion in 2022 to reaching approximately US$ 49.24 billion by 2030. The Blood Based Biomarkers market represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030, highlighting its strong potential for expansion and investment opportunities. The growing demand for therapeutics for rare diseases is driving the market’s growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of personalized medicines. Personalized medicines help doctors determine appropriate treatment and medication for patients based on their genetic makeup and individual molecular profile. Biomarkers play a crucial role in this by helping identify the right biomarkers for various diseases.

Furthermore, the increasing R&D investment by key players to develop novel blood-based biomarkers is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4945

Market Trends:

One of the leading trends is commercialization of disease-associated blood-based biomarker tests. Companion diagnostics and targeted therapies have added much to the commercialization of disease-associated biomarker tests.

The adoption of biomarkers in liquid biopsy is a recent trend that has been seen more often than others. Liquid biopsy is a blood test without invading the body used for cancer detection and monitoring. It evaluates the biomarkers, which the tumor cells secrete into the bloodstream, for best treatment options.

Blood Based Biomarker Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 US$ 18.8 billion Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 49.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% Historical Data 2017–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Disease, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological diseases Rising research and development for blood-based biomarkers Restraints & Challenges Issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems

Market Opportunities

Screening biomarkers segment accounted for around 35% of the total market share in 2023. Screening biomarkers help in early detection of diseases and are being increasingly used for regular health checkups. Biomarkers such as prostate specific antigen (PSA), alpha fetoprotein (AFP) and carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9) help in screening for prostate cancer, liver cancer and pancreatic cancer respectively.

Diagnosis biomarkers segment captured around 30% of the total market share in 2023. Diagnosis biomarkers help in confirming the presence of a disease, determining the stage of a disease and identifying the genetic mutations causing the disease. Biomarkers such as HER2 and EGFR help in diagnosis and targeted therapy decisions in breast cancer and lung cancer respectively

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4945

Key Market Takeaways:

The global blood-based biomarker market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is due to increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

By Type, the screening biomarkers segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 35% share of the global market. This is owing to the rise in awareness about early disease detection.

By Disease, cancer biomarkers captured around 40% share of the total market in 2023. This is due to high incidence of various cancers and ongoing R&D for develop novel cancer biomarkers.

Based on Application, diagnostics segment held the largest share of over 50% in 2023 as these biomarkers help in disease diagnosis, treatment monitoring and recurrence detection.

By Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, presence of key market players and growing biotech industry in the region.

Key players operating in the blood-based biomarker market include

Diadem srl

Proteomedix

Cleveland Diagnostics

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

GENFIT

Nutech Cancer Biomarkers India Pvt Ltd

Sysmex Corporation

Minomic

Creative Diagnostics

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc. reported the closing of a $75 million expansion capital investment. Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc. is a biotech business that focuses on cancer detection at an early stage.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4945

Transform your Strategy with Exclusive Trending Reports:

The global dual specificity protein kinase Ttk inhibitor market is estimated to be valued at US$ 76.6 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The global protein expression systems market size was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Plant-based Biologics Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: + 12524771362

UK: +442039578553

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com