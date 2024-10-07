BlinkRx is Now Offering neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray), the First and Only Needle-Free Treatment for Type I Allergic Reactions, Including Anaphylaxis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlinkRx, the world’s most advanced patient access platform for branded medications, is excited to announce a new partnership with ARS Pharmaceuticals to offer neffy®, the needle-free epinephrine nasal spray, now available on its platform. neffy is the first and only needle-free treatment for severe allergic reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis for children and adults who weigh 30kgs (66lbs.) or more. Now, prescribed patients can conveniently access neffy through the BlinkRx platform, a service that provides patients transparent prices, free home delivery, and personalized, concierge-level support.





neffy is the first innovation in epinephrine delivery in over 35 years. There are approximately 40 million people in the U.S. who experience Type I allergic reactions due to food, venom or insect stings. Of those, only 3.3 million patients each year fill an epinephrine needle-injector prescription, in which only about half consistently carry one device. For patients and caregivers who carry a needle-injector, more than half either delay or do not administer in an emergency, and each year, it is estimated that Type 1 allergic reactions result in 500,000 emergency room visits. neffy is designed to address this issue by providing a needle-free, easy-to-use option that can be quickly administered in emergency situations, helping to ensure that more patients receive the necessary treatment they need.

“We’re thrilled to make neffy available through BlinkRx so people with severe allergic reactions can have a needle-free option for treating symptoms of anaphylaxis,” said Richard Lowenthal, CEO and President of ARS Pharmaceuticals. “Through neffyConnect, and in partnership with BlinkRx, eligible commercially insured patients will pay $25 for two single-use neffy devices through a co-pay savings program. For patients without insurance coverage, or for those whose insurance plans do not yet cover neffy, ARS Pharmaceuticals is offering a cash price of $199 through BlinkRx. By partnering, we’re making it easier for patients and caregivers to access the treatments they need, when they need it.”

Geoffrey Chaiken, CEO of Blink Health, added, “At BlinkRx, our mission is to ensure that essential medications are easily within reach for everyone. Making neffy available on our platform enhances the accessibility of epinephrine for patients in need, especially for underserved communities.”

About BlinkRx

BlinkRx is revolutionizing the pharmacy experience, using cutting-edge technology to dramatically improve patient access for branded medications. Health care providers benefit from dedicated access teams and streamlined prior authorization support for patients. Patients enjoy affordable, transparent pricing, co-pay assistance, free home delivery, and personalized support. Learn more at www.blinkrx.com.

Stay Connected:

www.blinkrx.com

Blink Health LinkedIn

Contacts



BlinkRx Media Contact:

Dan Dantus

dan.dantus@blinkrx.com