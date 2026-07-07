Biovica appoints Maria Ekdahl as new Chief Financial Officer

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica International AB today announced the appointment of Maria Ekdahl as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ekdahl brings more than 20 years of senior finance leadership experience, including her current role as CFO of Nasdaq Stockholm-listed pharmaceutical company, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT), and will join Biovica on October 14, 2026.

Ekdahl has broad experience across financial management, capital markets, investor relations and business operations, gained from senior finance roles at listed companies and large organizations including Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Svenska Filminstitutet, Karolinska University Hospital and Telenor Sverige. At IBT, she has held overall responsibility for financial governance, reporting, and financial planning. She has also been actively involved with capital raising and investor relations, and has served as a member of the executive management team with regular reporting to the board and audit committee.

"Maria brings exactly the combination of listed-company financial discipline and hands-on operational experience we need as Biovica scales its US-focused commercial strategy. Her experience in capital markets, financial governance and resource allocation will be highly valuable as we focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential to create long-term shareholder value said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

"I am very much looking forward to taking on the role of CFO and becoming part of Biovica at such an exciting stage. The company has a clear vision, and a solid foundation for continued growth. During the recruitment process, I have been inspired by the people I have met and by the dedication and expertise that characterize the organization. I look forward to continuing to develop the business together with management and the rest of the staff. With my experience, I want to contribute to strong financial management, create the conditions for profitable growth, and generate long-term value for the company and its stakeholders." said Maria Ekdahl.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica appoints Maria Ekdahl as new Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Biovica International

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