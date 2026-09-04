BioStem Technologies Opens Hospital Access for VENDAJE® and VENDAJE AC® Through Vizient and Premier

Additions extend BioStem's hospital channel to its BioRetain® wound care line

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM) (“BioStem” or the “Company”), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced that VENDAJE® and VENDAJE AC® have been added to the Company's existing contracts with Vizient, Inc. and Premier, Inc., two of the nation's largest Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs). The products are available for order under both contracts effective immediately, marking the first GPO contract coverage for VENDAJE and VENDAJE AC.

"Opening hospital access for VENDAJE and VENDAJE AC is a significant step in expanding patient access to BioStem's BioRetain® wound care solutions," said Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BioStem Technologies. "Clinicians in Vizient and Premier member hospitals can now reach for these products through their existing contracting channels, which removes a barrier that has limited where they could be used. These agreements position us to reach health systems and providers at scale and support the execution of our commercial strategy. We're pleased to build on our relationships with both organizations and to continue delivering value to hospitals, clinicians, and the patients they serve."

Vizient is the largest GPO in the United States by affiliated staffed beds, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, and Premier is the second largest, serving more than 4,000, according to figures published by the organizations.

VENDAJE® and VENDAJE AC® are placental-derived, minimally manipulated dehydrated tissue allografts that serve as a protective covering for soft tissue wounds. VENDAJE is composed of the amnion layer of the placental membrane. VENDAJE AC is a thicker, multilayer allograft retaining the amnion, intermediate, and chorion layers. Both products are manufactured using BioStem's proprietary BioRetain® process, which is designed to retain the native properties of placental tissue.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Practices (“cGMP”). BioStem’s portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion™ product lines.

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Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

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Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin

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