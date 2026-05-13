Biosimilars Market to Reach USD 72.29 Billion by 2035, Driven by Expanding Biologics Demand and Patent Expirations

The global biosimilars market is projected to grow from USD 35.04 billion in 2025 to USD 72.29 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The study highlights how increasing biologics demand, rising healthcare cost pressures, and the growing number of biologic patent expirations are reshaping the competitive pharmaceutical landscape worldwide. The market was valued at USD 32.75 billion in 2024, reflecting continued commercial adoption of biosimilar therapies across oncology, immunology, diabetes, and autoimmune disease applications.

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As healthcare systems continue to prioritize treatment affordability and wider patient access, biosimilars are emerging as a strategic focus area for pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies globally.

The report identifies several major growth drivers accelerating market expansion:

Increasing approvals for biosimilar products across major regions

Patent expiry of blockbuster biologics

Rising prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases

Expanding physician confidence in biosimilar therapies

Growing focus on reducing biologics treatment costs

Advancements in biologics manufacturing technologies

Increasing investments in biosimilar development pipelines

According to the study, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) continue to account for a significant share of the biosimilars landscape due to strong adoption across oncology and inflammatory disease treatments. The report further evaluates market performance across recombinant hormones, immunomodulators, anti-inflammatory agents, and other therapeutic classes.

The analysis provides detailed segmentation across:

Product type

Application

Manufacturing type

Indication

Route of administration

Distribution channel

End user

Region

The report also delivers extensive coverage of the competitive ecosystem, including company benchmarking, product portfolio analysis, strategic developments, pricing analysis, and pipeline assessments.

Key Strategic Insights Covered in the Report

Market size estimates and forecasts through 2035

Regional revenue analysis

Biosimilar pipeline analysis

Regulatory scenario assessment

Pricing trends and reimbursement analysis

Patent landscape evaluation

AI and Gen AI impact assessment on biosimilar commercialization

Market share analysis of leading companies

Clinical development trends

Commercialization strategies adopted by leading manufacturers

Investment and funding analysis from 2023–2025

Product launch and approval analysis

Competitive benchmarking matrix

The report also highlights how pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on manufacturing scale expansion, strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and geographic market penetration to strengthen their biosimilars portfolios amid rising global competition.

Key Players Profiled in the Report

The study profiles several leading companies actively operating in the biosimilars market, including:

Sandoz Group AG

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

Biocon

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Samsung Biologics

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Coherus BioSciences

Bio-Thera Solutions

Alvotech

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Polpharma Biologics Group

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd.

The report additionally evaluates company positioning based on business strategy excellence and product portfolio strength, offering stakeholders a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape and emerging market opportunities.

Regionally, North America continues to maintain a strong market position due to established regulatory frameworks and increasing biosimilar adoption, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness notable growth driven by manufacturing expansion, cost-efficient biologics production capabilities, and increasing healthcare investments.

With growing pressure on healthcare systems to optimize biologics spending while improving treatment accessibility, biosimilars are expected to remain one of the most strategically important segments within the global biopharmaceutical industry over the next decade.

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