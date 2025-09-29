BioMark Secures Key Patents in Asia’s Largest Markets for Early Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce the formal grant of patents in both China and Japan. These new patents cover its innovative metabolic liquid biopsy platform for the rapid, non-invasive detection of lung cancer.The newly granted Chinese patent (N° ZL 201980092723.X) and Japanese patent (N° 2023-111262) cover BioMark's technology for detecting lung cancer by measuring specific metabolite biomarkers. In a recent study published in the, BioMark's patented platform has shown a market-leading sensitivity of over 90% for early-stage lung cancer. This capability empowers clinicians to deliver fast, actionable results that can significantly improve patient outcomes."Securing these patents in two of Asia's largest healthcare markets is a transformational milestone for BioMark," said Rashid Ahmed Bux, President & CEO of BioMark. "Our technology is directly aligned with the next wave of liquid biopsy adoption across the region. These patents not only strengthen our global IP estate but also position us to capture significant commercial and clinical leadership, opening up new opportunities for expansion, technology licensing, and strategic partnerships."Granting of these strategic intellectual properties comes as Asia's major markets, China and Japan, face high and rising lung cancer rates. The liquid biopsy market in China is forecast to surpass US$670 million by 2030, while Japan is projected to reach over US$912 million by the same year, both with robust double-digit growth. National screening policies and an expanding commitment to advanced diagnostics are driving this rapid adoption.BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ websiteand the CSE websiteRashid Ahmed BuxPresident & CEOBioMark Diagnostics Inc.Tel. 604-370-0779Email:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit