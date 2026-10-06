BioMarin Appoints Cara Bauer as Chief People Officer

Ms. Bauer Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience in Human Resources, Across Biotechnology and Technology Industries

Appointment Effective Oct. 5, 2026

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) announced today that Cara Bauer, Ph.D., has been named Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer. Ms. Bauer will assume responsibility for the company's Human Resources organization, effective Oct. 5, succeeding Amy Wireman, who is retiring.

Ms. Bauer joins BioMarin from Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer, bringing more than 25 years of experience as a leader in human resources across the biopharmaceutical and technology industries, and a track record of building and scaling organizations through periods of rapid growth and change. Prior to joining Kyverna in October 2024, she served as global head of human resources at Kite, a Gilead company. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bauer led human resources for the entertainment division at Riot Games and held HR leadership roles at Netflix, Amgen and Novo Nordisk.

"Cara is an experienced business leader who brings to the role a significant breadth of knowledge in human resources across multiple sectors at companies of varying size," said Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated the ability to drive large-scale transformation, taking an innovative approach to building high-performing organizations and developing talent. She will provide valuable perspective as we continue to deliver for patients with rare conditions, and I am delighted to welcome her to BioMarin."

Ms. Bauer holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and organizational psychology from DePaul University and a doctorate in the same field from Wayne State University.

"For nearly 30 years, BioMarin has worked to advance breakthrough treatments for people with rare genetic diseases and that shapes how I think about growing teams, developing talent and strengthening organizational capabilities," said Ms. Bauer. "I am excited to join BioMarin and look forward to partnering with the organization to continue building a culture that puts patients at the center of our work and fosters scientific innovation."

Ms. Wireman will remain at BioMarin in an advisory capacity to support the transition. She joined BioMarin in 2013 to lead Total Rewards, HR Systems and Operations, and was appointed Chief People Officer in 2019. During her tenure, she helped grow the organization to support the launch and commercialization of five medicines. More recently, she has played a pivotal role in embedding the company's corporate strategy and the integration of Amicus Therapeutics following the acquisition early this year.

"Amy has been an extraordinary partner to me and to the organization, providing strong leadership and counsel to all of us at BioMarin through key business and cultural milestones," said Mr. Hardy. "For nearly 14 years, she has helped shape BioMarin's culture and all of us are deeply grateful for her many contributions."

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with nine commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: the appointment of Cara Bauer as Chief People Officer, including expectations regarding her contributions to BioMarin and the anticipated benefits to BioMarin of her appointment; and Amy Wireman's plans to remain at BioMarin in an advisory capacity to support the transition. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Ms. Bauer commencing and continuing employment as Chief People Officer as anticipated, and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contacts:

Investors



Traci McCarty



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.



(415) 455-7558

Media



Erin Rau



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.



(925) 683-9622

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SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.