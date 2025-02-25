BioMarin Announces Appointment of Timothy P. Walbert to Board of Directors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced that the company has appointed Timothy P. Walbert, former chairman, president and chief executive officer of Horizon Therapeutics, to the company’s Board of Directors, effective Feb. 24, 2025.

Mr. Walbert led Horizon, a company that focused on medicines for rare diseases, from its founding in 2008 to acquisition by Amgen in 2023. Mr. Walbert is currently senior advisor, Amgen. Prior to Horizon, Mr. Walbert served as president and chief executive officer of IDM Pharma, which was acquired by Takeda in 2009, and before that held leadership positions at NeoPharm Inc. and Abbott (now AbbVie). He brings more than 30 years of industry experience across a number of pharmaceutical companies, including Pharmacia, Merck, Pfizer and Wyeth Ayerst. Mr. Walbert currently sits on the boards of directors of Sagimet Biosciences, Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Century Therapeutics.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tim to our Board of Directors,” said Alexander Hardy, president and chief executive officer of BioMarin. “Tim is a deeply talented and well-respected leader with significant operational expertise, who brings a wealth of insight in commercializing medicines. Over the course of his career in the biopharmaceutical industry, he is someone who has been known for always putting patients first. The combination of his business acumen and patient-centered approach make him an ideal addition to our Board.”

“I am pleased to join BioMarin’s Board as the company works to deliver on the new strategy laid out last year focused on innovation, growth and value creation,” said Mr. Walbert. “Throughout my time in the industry, I have focused on prioritizing the needs of patients and I look forward to working with BioMarin as the team advances new medicines for people with genetically defined conditions.”

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: expectations regarding the addition of Mr. Timothy P. Walbert to BioMarin’s Board of Directors and BioMarin’s strategy execution and advancement of new medicines. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: finalizing the appointment of Mr. Walbert, BioMarin’s success in the commercialization of its commercial products, impacts of macroeconomic and other external factors on BioMarin’s operations; results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials and the release of data from those trials; BioMarin’s ability to successfully manufacture its commercial products and product candidates; and those factors detailed in BioMarin’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption “Risk Factors” in BioMarin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent reports. Stockholders are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

