Biologics Contract Development Market Size to Surpass 23.01 Bn by 2034 Driven by Outsourcing Oncology and Personalized Medicine Growth

According to Precedence Research, the global biologics contract development market size is expected to surpass approximately USD 23.01 billion by 2034, fueled by outsourcing demand, oncology therapeutics, and personalized medicine.

The global biologics contract development market size accounted for USD 9.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 10.06 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 23.01 billion by 2034. The market is representing a double-digit compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.90% from 2025 to 2034.

The biologics contract development market is an important part of the development of complicated procedures of drug development and production methods. Genetically engineered proteins sourced from human gene technologies, referred to as biologics, are designed to target immune cascades and vary extensively to cover several products, including gene therapy, vaccines, blood components, and recombinant proteins. The growing demand for personalized or individualized medicine, soaring cases of chronic and genetic ailments, and the fast-tracking of cutting-edge biologic treatments.



Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



📥 Download Sample Pages for Informed Decision-Making 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3056

Biologics Contract Development Market Key Highlights:

🔹In terms of revenue, the biologics contract development market was calculated at USD 8.18 billion in 2024.

🔹It is anticipated to reach USD 23.01 billion by 2034.

🔹The North America accounted for the largest market share of 38% in 2024.

🔹Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the projected period.

🔹By Indication, the oncology segment captured the biggest market share in 2024.

🔹By Indication, the immunological disorders segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the coming years

🔹By product service, the process development segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

🔹By product service, the cell line development segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years.

🔹By source, the mammalian segment generated the major market share in 2024.

Biologics Contract Development Market Overview and Industry Potential

Outsourcing and Innovation Boost Biologics Development Market

The increasing tendency of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to outsource their production can be considered one of the leading factors in the biologics contract development market. This strategy also provides an opportunity to access high-tech platforms and products, unique facilities, and regulatory expertise that are essential to the complicated development of biologics, including gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines. Outsourcing to biologics CDMOs, as pharmaceutical companies focus on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and innovation, is projected to remain a robust growth driver of the industry.

Major Trends in Biologics Contract Development Market:

➡️ Rising Demand for Biologics: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the shift toward biologic therapies is driving the need for specialized development services.

➡️ Expansion of Outsourcing: Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing development stages to reduce cost, time, and complexity.

➡️ Technological Advancements: Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and high-throughput screening in biologics development is accelerating timelines and enhancing accuracy.

➡️ Growth in Monoclonal Antibody Development: High demand for monoclonal antibodies is fueling contract development projects, especially in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

➡️ Focus on Biosimilars: As patents expire, the demand for biosimilar development services is increasing, creating opportunities for CDMOs.

➡️ Emergence of Small and Virtual Biotech Firms: Smaller biotech firms, often lacking in-house capabilities, are increasingly relying on contract development partners.

Mergers and Collaborations Strengthen Biologics Contract Development Capabilities

The mergers and alliances are significantly helping to fortify the potential of the biologics contract development market. Mergers and acquisitions allow CDMOs to increase their service offerings, incorporate advanced technologies, and offer end-to-end capabilities, including drug development to large-scale commercial production. Through these partnerships, companies are better positioned to speed up time-to-market, to mitigate risks, as well as address the increasing global demand for innovative biologics.

High Production Costs Challenge the Biologics Contract Development Market

Biologics are complex and complicated, and all these factors make it even more expensive; they need advanced manufacturing facilities, have intricate bio-processing equipment, and regulatory compliance. The small and mid-sized companies, especially, encounter financial limitations when intensifying outsourcing with CDMOs since the price of expertise and quality control may prove to be too high. This has resulted in high capital demand for biologics development and little adaptability in production, as a major inhibiting factor in the market.

Scope of Biologics Contract Development Market

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 8.18 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 9.07 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 16.87 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 23.01 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 10.89% Leading Region in 2024 North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Source, Product Service, Indication, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Biologics Contract Development Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the U.S. Biologics Contract Development Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. biologics contract development market size has been evaluated at USD 2.41 billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed USD 6.25 billion by 2034. The market is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 11.11% from 2025 to 2034.

North America held the dominant share of the biologics contract development market in 2024, due to the high industry and the increasing healthcare needs. This region is taking advantage of the increasing incidence of chronic conditions that include cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, contributing to the increased demand for advanced biologics. Also, the major presence of key CDMO industry players, well-developed infrastructure, and investments in research and development facilitate the region's dominance. The region is also the leader in new drug approvals, providing an opportunity to produce and commercialize biologics.

What’s Driving Asia Pacific’s Surge in Biologics Contract Development Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to expand notably during the forecast period, supported by an increasing number of medical investments, affordable clinical trials, and affordable medical expertise. India, China, and South Korea have become one of the most preferred countries in clinical research with the availability of good infrastructure, growing pharmaceutical industries, and supportive government policy towards encouraging outsourcing and foreign investment.

Biologics Contract Development Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Source Analysis:

Why Did the Mammalian Segment Dominate the Biologics Contract Development Market in 2024?

The mammalian segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, attributed to its high application level in the production of complex biologics like synthetic hormones, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic enzymes. The mammalian cell cultures are important in the production of viral vaccines, which are critical in fighting infectious diseases in the world. As new forms of chronic illnesses and the need to access new forms of advanced biologics are on the rise, the use of mammalian systems results in the gold standard of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The microbial segment is the second-largest segment in 2023 and is projected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by its high productivity, affordability, and the growing list of applications. In the production of recombinant proteins, including insulin, antibody fragments, enzymes, and vaccines, microbial systems – especially bacteria and yeast are commonly used. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are interested in them due to their affordability in the provision of high-volume production. The growing use of biologics in all therapeutic areas has also enhanced the demand for microbial-based contract development.

By Product Service Analysis:

How Does the Process Development Segment Maintain Its Dominance in the Current Industry?

The process development segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by the critical potential in assuring the efficiency, scalable, and high-quality production of biologic products. There are crucial techniques used in the biologics process development, and they include upstream and downstream processing. Upstream process engineering focuses on cell line expression and bioreactor hardware variable operating conditions to obtain the desired optimal yield and efficiency. Conversely, downstream processing is a technique that deals with the purification and isolation of the biologics from host cell proteins to render the product safe and efficacious.

The cell line development segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years because of the rising demand for recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and complex biologics to treat chronic and genetic diseases. High-expression biopharmaceutical proteins are important using recombinant cell lines that allow the scalability of drug development and cost-effective drug development. The increasing incidence of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other chronic disorders has led to an augmented demand for innovative protein-based therapies, creating the necessity to have quality cell line development services.

By Indication Analysis:

Why Did the Oncology Segment Dominate the Biologics Contract Development Market in 2024?

The oncology segment held the largest share of the biologics contract development market in 2024, owing to the increasing demand across the globe for innovative cancer therapeutics. Cancer is one of the major causes of death globally, and this has made pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms spend a lot on research and development. Biologics are valuable inputs in the field of oncology to treat cancer since it is mostly caused by immune failure and immune reinforcement and strengthening. The growth of targeted therapy products and a pipeline of promising products also suggests that the demand in the biologics CDMO of the oncology segment will continue to dominate the market in the upcoming forecast period.

The immunological disorders segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, due to the increasing incidence of autoimmune disorders like arthritis, lupus, and rheumatologic disorders. The rising awareness among patients regarding the disorders has enhanced the need to know more about early diagnosis, prevention, and effective treatment of these disorders. Biologics are highly useful in the treatment of autoimmune conditions that control abnormal immune responses and exert a specific therapeutic effect.

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

The top players in the biologics contract development market are the Lonza Group, WuXi AppTec, and Samsung Biologics. Lonza has the benefit of worldwide expertise with biomanufacturing in both the clinical and commercial space, and WuXi AppTec can integrate all services and provide flexible outsourcing.

Prominent competing companies such as Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and AGC Biologics are expanding their potential through internationalization, innovativeness, and strategic alliances, which are chief factors in establishing growth and competitiveness within the fields of biologics CDMOs.

Top Companies in Biologics Contract Development Market & Their Contribution

➢ Abzena Ltd – Provides fully integrated solutions for biologic drug discovery, development, and manufacturing with strong capabilities in antibody engineering.

➢ AGC Biologics – Offers comprehensive biologics CDMO services including cell line development, process development, and clinical to commercial manufacturing.

➢ Bionova Scientific, Inc. – Specializes in cell line and process development for complex biologics, particularly monoclonal antibodies.

➢ BioXcellence – A division of Merck KGaA delivering high-quality biologics development and GMP manufacturing services.

➢ Curia Global, Inc. – Delivers biologics development and manufacturing solutions leveraging advanced technologies and global infrastructure.

➢ Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies – Recognized for its expertise in microbial and mammalian biologics development and large-scale manufacturing.

➢ Genscript – Offers biologics discovery and development services with a focus on gene synthesis, protein engineering, and cell therapy support.

➢ KBI Biopharma – Provides end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing, including analytical services and formulation development.

➢ STC Biologics – Specializes in biosimilar and biologic formulation development, with strong regulatory and analytical support.

➢ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Offers comprehensive CDMO services for biologics through its Patheon division, with global manufacturing facilities.

➢ WuXi Biologics – One of the largest biologics CDMOs globally, providing integrated development and manufacturing platforms from concept to commercial.

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔹In October 2024, Samsung Biologics launched S-HiCon, a high-concentration formulation platform to help develop and manufacture higher-dose biopharmaceuticals. This breakthrough is able to improve delivery efficiency with an improved solution to complex biologics.

🔹In May 2024, AGC Biologics, in partnership with BioConnection, established end-to-end biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities. The partnership will aim at combining the drug substance manufacturing with aseptic filling into vials and syringes as clinical and commercial products.

🔹In June 2024, Abzena partnered with Argonaut Manufacturing Services to deliver a complete drug substance and drug product manufacturing solution. The alliance boosts the availability of biopharmaceutical organizations to efficient development, manufacture, and bioconjugate production.

Biologics Contract Development Market Segmentation:

By Source

🔹 Microbial

🔹 Mammalian

🔹 Others

By Product Service

🔹 Cell Line Development

• Microbial

• Mammalian

• Others

🔹 Process Development

• Upstream

→ Microbial

→ Mammalian

→ Others

• Downstream

→ Impurity, isolation, & identification

→ Physicochemical characterization

→ Pharmaceutical analysis

→ Others

• By Product

→ MABs

→ Recombinant proteins

→ Others

🔹Others

By Indication

🔹 Oncology

🔹 Immunological disorders

🔹 Cardiovascular disorders

🔹 Hematological disorders

🔹 Others

By Geography

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia-Pacific

🔹 Latin America

🔹 Middle East and Africa

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

⏳ Don’t Miss Out! | ⚡ Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3056

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor

Get Recent News 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

___________________________________________________________________________

Frequently Asked Questions:

✚ What is the biologics contract development market size?

➢ The global biologics contract development market size is expected to increase USD 23.01 billion by 2034 from USD 8.18 billion in 2024.

✚ What will be the CAGR of global biologics contract development market?

➢ The global biologics contract development market will register growth rate of 10.90% between 2025 and 2034.

✚ Who are the prominent players operating in the biologics contract development market?

➢ The major players operating in the biologics contract development market are Abzena Ltd, AGC Biologics, Bionova Scientific, Inc., BioXcellence, Curia Global, Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Genscript, KBI Biopharma, STC Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Samsung Biologics, Lonza Group, and Others.

✚ Which are the driving factors of the biologics contract development market?

➢ The driving factors of the biologics contract development market are the rising adoption of advanced technologies for biological production, increasing R&D activities by biopharma and pharma firms, rising the number of small and medium pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs, and increasing merger and acquisition activities.

✚ Which region will lead the global biologics contract development market?

➢ North America region will lead the global biologics contract development market during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

➡️ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:

💡 Next Generation Biologics Market: Explore how advanced biologics are reshaping therapies and patient outcomes

💡 Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market: Understand outsourcing trends driving innovation and large-scale biologics production

💡 Fibroblast Growth Factors Market: See how regenerative medicine and wound healing therapies are boosting demand

💡 Contract Manufacturing Partnerships Market: Analyze collaborations fueling biopharma efficiency and global scalability

💡 CDMO Market Insights: Gain perspective on how CDMOs are transforming the drug development landscape

💡 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market: Discover why cell and gene therapy outsourcing is accelerating clinical pipelines

💡 Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: Track how pharma companies rely on CDMOs for speed, quality, and compliance

💡 U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: Explore why the U.S. leads in advanced outsourcing and biologics partnerships

💡 Topical Drugs CDMO Market: Understand rising demand for CDMOs in dermatology and transdermal drug delivery

💡 Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: See how European CDMOs are scaling biologics and complex formulations

💡 mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market: Discover outsourcing opportunities fueled by rapid mRNA-based therapy adoption

💡 Pharmaceutical CDMO for Formulations Market: Explore CDMO capabilities in drug formulation, stability, and delivery solutions

💡 Investigational New Drug CDMO Market: Learn how CDMOs accelerate IND applications and clinical trial readiness

💡 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market: See how outsourcing is shaping global drug development strategies

💡 Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market: Analyze how biologics are redefining treatment for autoimmune and chronic diseases

💡 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Track how outsourcing supports vaccine scale-up and global immunization efforts

💡 Drug Discovery Services Market: Understand how AI and outsourcing accelerate early-stage drug innovation

💡 Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market: Explore synergies between CMOs and CROs driving efficiency in biopharma

💡 Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market: Learn how CDMOs support novel small molecule development and commercialization

💡 Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market: See how outsourcing strengthens medical devices, diagnostics, and pharma supply chains

💡 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Discover how outsourcing reduces R&D costs and accelerates therapeutic pipelines