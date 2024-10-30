BioIVT Launches LEUKOMAX® XL to Provide Researchers with More Cells from a Single Donor Collection per Volume

Cutting-edge fresh leukopak product offers minimum 15 billion total nucleated cells (TNC), over 50% more cells per bag than the standard Leukopak Full Paks

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today launched LEUKOMAX XL, a new leukopak product that provides researchers with a minimum of 15 billion TNC. LEUKOMAX XL features the most cells from a single donor collection per volume, including over 50% more cells per bag than the standard Leukopak Full Paks, and is available through U.S. and U.K. collection sites.





“BioIVT is proud to provide direct access to fresh, donor-derived, standard and mobilized paks, including our new LEUKOMAX XL option, to support the development of advanced cell and gene therapies (CGT),” said Dr. Parijat Jain, Vice President, CGT at BioIVT. “There’s a lot of immediate benefit to this product because of the large cell count – it saves extensive time and resources for developers and enables them to get more cells at once without needing to purchase additional leukopaks, which helps prevent delays, reduces cost and eventually delivers considerable value for CGT development.”

With blood disorders and autoimmune diseases on the rise, new advancements in leukapheresis and an increased demand for more personalized medicine, the industry is seeing market demand for high-quality cellular starting material such as leukopaks. With its new LEUKOMAX XL offering, BioIVT has expanded its capacity and capability support for cell & gene therapy research globally, now and into the future.

The company has more than 35 years of experience in biospecimen procurement to bring the best products to researchers in need, including its diverse donor pool consisting of over 600 recallable consented donors in the U.S. and U.K. All products are collected using strict IRB protocols at strategically located facilities under FDA and HTA guidelines.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

