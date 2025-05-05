Biocon Biologics Secures Strong Market Access Coverage for Yesintek™ in the United States Covering 100+ Million Lives

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), today announced the Company has secured multiple market access agreements for Yesintek™ (ustekinumab-kfce), its biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab). The market access agreements from numerous plans represent over 100+ million lives in the United States.

Express Scripts has added YESINTEK to the National Preferred Formulary (NPF) effective March 21, 2025. Cigna has added YESINTEK to its commercial formulary beginning on March 21, 2025. UnitedHealthcare has added YESINTEK to several formularies including commercial beginning May 1, 2025; managed Medicaid beginning March 1, 2025; and Medicare beginning June 1, 2025. CVS Health has added YESINTEK beginning July 1, 2025. And finally, Optum Rx has added YESINTEK to its Premium and Select formularies beginning July 1, 2025.

YESINTEK has also been selected on several other formularies, including Navitus, Costco Health Solutions, MedImpact, Priority Health, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and several other regional health plans. Additionally, YESINTEK has been selected as the exclusive Ustekinumab by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), Florida Healthcare Plan, and several closed-door health systems.

The Company is also finalizing formulary agreements with other commercial carriers.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said: "Yesintek™ (Ustekinumab-kfce) represents an important milestone for Biocon Biologics, as this is the first product we have launched in the United States as a fully integrated biosimilars company. The strong adoption of Yesintek™ by payors in the U.S. reflects their confidence in our science, supply reliability, and commercial capability. The listing of Yesintek™ on multiple formularies is another validation that payors in the U.S. are committed to broaden access to affordable treatment options."

Josh Salsi, Head of North America, Biocon Biologics Inc., said: "More than 100 million Americans — representing 70%-80% of the commercial market — are now covered for Yesintek™ (ustekinumab-kfce) through commercial formularies. This marks a significant step forward in bringing high-quality, affordable biosimilars to patients managing chronic conditions."

YESINTEK is approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, increasing patient access to more cost-effective treatment options for use in the treatment of common chronic autoimmune diseases. YESINTEK is available in all the same formulations currently provided by STELERA . The available presentations are 45 mg/0.5 mL PFS, 90 mg/mL PFS, 45 mg/0.5 mL vial, and 130 mg/26 mL vial.

YESINTEK is a monoclonal antibody that disrupts IL-12 and IL-23 mediated signaling associated immune mediated diseases. Clinical studies showed that YESINTEK is a biosimilar to STELERA and has similar pharmacokinetic, safety, efficacy and immunogenicity profile compared with STELERA. YESINTEK received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in December 2024.

The approval for YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) was based on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical and clinical data, which confirmed that YESINTEK is highly similar to STELERA. In a Phase 3 STELLAR-2 Study, YESINTEK was compared with Stelara® in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis. The study demonstrated that there were no clinically meaningful differences between YESINTEK and STELERA in terms of pharmacokinetics, safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity.

YESINTEK is a human interleukin-12 and -23 antagonist indicated for the treatment of:

Adult patients with:

Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy

Active psoriatic arthritis (PsA)

Moderately to severely active Crohn's Disease (CD)

Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis

Pediatric patients 6 years and older with:

Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy

Active psoriatic arthritis (PsA)

Clinically significant hypersensitivity to ustekinumab or to any of the excipients in YESINTEK.

Infections: Serious infections have occurred. Avoid starting YESINTEK during any clinically important active infection. If a serious infection or clinically significant infection develops, discontinue YESINTEK until the infection resolves.

Theoretical Risk for Particular Infections: Serious infections from mycobacteria, salmonella and Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccinations have been reported in patients genetically deficient in IL-12/IL-23. Consider diagnostic tests for these infections as dictated by clinical circumstances.

Tuberculosis (TB): Evaluate patients for TB prior to initiating treatment with YESINTEK. Initiate treatment of latent TB before administering YESINTEK.

Malignancies: Ustekinumab may increase risk of malignancy. The safety of ustekinumab products in patients with a history of or a known malignancy has not been evaluated.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: If an anaphylactic or other clinically significant hypersensitivity reactions occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue YESINTEK.

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES): If PRES is suspected, treat promptly and discontinue YESINTEK.

Immunizations: Avoid use of live vaccines in patients during treatment with YESINTEK.

Noninfectious Pneumonia: Cases of interstitial pneumonia, eosinophilic pneumonia and cryptogenic organizing pneumonia have been reported during post-approval use of ustekinumab products. If diagnosis is confirmed, discontinue YESINTEK and institute appropriate treatment.

Please refer to full Prescribing Information for YESINTEK for more information. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Biocon Biologics at 1-833-986-1468 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, is a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives. It is capitalizing on its 'lab to market' capabilities to serve millions of patients across 120+ countries by enabling affordable access to high quality biosimilars. The Company is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms, global scale manufacturing capabilities and world-class quality systems to lower costs of biological therapeutics while improving healthcare outcomes.

Biocon Biologics has commercialized eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan. It has a pipeline of 12 biosimilar assets under development across diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and other non-communicable diseases. The Company has many 'firsts' to its credit in the biosimilars industry. As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, it is advancing the health of patients, people, and the planet to achieve key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Website www.bioconbiologics.com; Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @BioconBiologics and LinkedIn: Biocon Biologics for company updates.

Biocon Limited, publicly listed in 2004, (BSE code: 532523, NSE Id: BIOCON, ISIN Id: INE376G01013) is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

Website: www.biocon.com; Follow-us on X (formerly Twitter) @bioconlimited and LinkedIn: Biocon for company updates.

This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Biocon and its subsidiaries/ associates. These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst other: general economic and business conditions in India and overseas, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currency changes, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition in and the conditions of the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, changes in political conditions in India and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither Biocon, nor our Directors, or any of our subsidiaries/associates assume any obligation to update any particular forward-looking statement contained in this release.

