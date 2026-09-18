BioAlberta Presents Achievement Awards at 2026 Health and Life Sciences Showcase

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioAlberta is honoured to announce the recipients of the 2026 Achievement Awards at the Health and Life Sciences Showcase and Awards Dinner in Calgary on September 24th, 2026. This year’s award recipients exemplify the leadership in health innovation and technology that are developed in Alberta’s life sciences ecosystem. As Alberta’s life sciences sector recognizes Global Biotech Week and Alberta Life Sciences week, it is essential to honour the success of Alberta’s life sciences leaders, innovators, and companies that have made significant contributions to Alberta’s economy and Albertan’s lives.

BioAlberta Annual Achievement Awards

“BioAlberta is honoured to bring together leaders, innovators, and contributors at the annual Health and Life Sciences Showcase and Awards dinner. As a growing and successful sector, we value the importance of recognizing Global Biotech Week and Alberta Life Sciences Week. Together, we celebrate the leaders and innovators in Alberta over the last year that have contributed significantly to supporting better health outcomes for Albertans. This year’s Achievement Awards feature community leadership and innovative technologies that expand access to innovative and life-saving therapies. BioAlberta is proud to be the industry voice for this diverse life science sector that is driving better health outcomes for Albertans and people around the world.”

~ Robb Stoddard, President & CEO, BioAlberta

2026 Company of the Year – Orpyx Medical Technologies

This award acknowledges a company that has shown significant achievement within the marketplace and Alberta’s business community through strong performance or a leadership role.

“We are deeply honoured to be named BioAlberta’s Company of the Year. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the support of the patients, families, clinicians, researchers, Indigenous and other communities, healthcare partners and investors who share our commitment to preventing diabetic foot complications and limb loss. We are proud to be building a globally impactful digital health company here in Alberta and to be expanding access to proactive, preventative care for people living with diabetes.”

~ Dr. Breanne Everett, MD, MBA, CEO and President, Orpyx Medical Technologies

2026 Technology Innovation Award – Dr. David M. Olson, Livmor Biosciences

This award recognizes individuals or teams that have made meritorious contributions to the life sciences industry and inspired a new way of thinking and perspective for their sector.

“This highly appreciated award from BioAlberta recognizes the achievements of the entire team at Livmor Biosciences and the work they are doing to develop therapeutics to treat preterm birth, the world’s number 1 health problem for pregnancy and newborn babies. BioAlberta is performing a tremendously important public service by highlighting this overlooked and under-invested area of health at the beginning of life; they are making a key investment in the future of Albertans and Canada.

~ Dr. David M. Olson, Co-Founder and President, Livmor Biosciences

2026 Vista Award – University Hospital Foundation

This award recognizes an individual, company, or organization that has made significant contributions in the form of technical innovation, business excellence, talent development, capital attraction or infrastructure development.

"We are honoured to receive BioAlberta's Vista Award and grateful to be part of Alberta's vibrant health innovation community. This recognition belongs to the many donors, researchers, health-care teams, industry partners and community leaders who work alongside us to advance new ideas, accelerate discovery and improve care. Together, we truly are creating a healthier future by supporting innovations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and families across our province."

~ Dr. Jodi Abbott, CEO and President, University Hospital Foundation

About BioAlberta

BioAlberta is a private, not-for-profit industry association representing the growing life sciences sector in the province. Our vision is to build a thriving and globally competitive life sciences industry that fuels key sectors of Alberta’s economy. The organization serves as a central voice and champion for the industry, providing thought leadership, advocacy, and SME engagement through focused activities that promote and enable sector growth in Alberta. Bio Alberta represents over 220 members of Alberta’s growing life sciences sector, including founders, researchers, producers, and suppliers in life sciences and health innovation.

Robb Stoddard, President & CEO, BioAlberta

(780) 425-3815 robb@bioalberta.com