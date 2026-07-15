BillionToOne to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that the Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. BillionToOne will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time the same day.

Analysts planning to participate in the conference call should register here before the 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time start. A live and archived webcast for interested listeners will be available on the “Events” page of BillionToOne’s investor relations website at https://investors.billiontoone.com/.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com.

Investor Contact

ir@billiontoone.com

Media Contact

billiontoone@moxiegrouppr.com