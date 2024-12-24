SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BillionToOne to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne, a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that they will be presenting at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on January 14, 2025.

BillionToOne marks a transformative year of achievements as it looks toward 2025. The company closed an oversubscribed, upsized Series D funding round led by Premji Invest in June, and was recently recognized as the Biotech Breakthrough Awards’ Diagnostics Company of the Year. More than 500,000 patients have received BillionToOne tests to date, and the company has grown from $0M to $150M+ in annual recurring revenue over the past five years.

This will be BillionToOne’s second year in attendance at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, and the company will present on the topic of “Redefining Molecular Diagnostics with Single-Molecule Precision.” Presentation details are as follows:

Location: Mission Bay (32nd Floor) at The Westin

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 2:30-2:55 pm PT

A webcast and presentation materials will be available on BillionToOne’s website: https://billiontoone.com/event/jpm-2025-43rd-annual-healthcare-conference/

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for everyone. The company’s patented Quantitative Counting Technology™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.

For more information, please visit www.billiontoone.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billiontoone-to-present-at-the-43rd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302338634.html

SOURCE BillionToOne

Northern California Events
