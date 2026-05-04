SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bicara Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 11, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET

May 4, 2026 | 
2 min read

BOSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results and business updates before the market opens on Monday, May 11, 2026. Bicara will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business updates at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. Individuals may register for the conference call by clicking the link here. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in details and a unique PIN that will allow them to access the call. To access the live webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” section within the Investors page on the Bicara website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara has built a platform designed to facilitate the development of bifunctional therapies that precisely target the tumor and deliver a tumor-modulating payload to the tumor site. This approach was deployed in the development of Bicara’s lead program ficerafusp alfa, formerly BCA101, a bifunctional epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody bound to a human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) ligand trap. By combining these two clinically validated targets, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-β signaling within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Ficerafusp alfa directs the TGF-β inhibitor into the immediate TME through the binding of EGFR on tumor cells, which Bicara believes will lead to deep and durable responses and an increase in overall survival, while reducing the potential adverse effects previously associated with systemic TGF-β inhibition. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investors
Rachel Frank
IR@bicara.com

Media
Tim Palmer
tim.palmer@bicara.com


Massachusetts Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Court Filed Bankruptcy 3d illustration
Earnings
Moderna beats revenue expectations with $389M, but litigation dogs earnings
May 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Calendar page flipping sheet close up blur background business schedule planning appointment meeting concept
Earnings
Amgen positions MariTide as potential ‘best monthly’ obesity drug
May 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Half open secret door new opportunities concept vector illustration, fear of the unknown, step inside the future, what is behind, what is there.
Earnings
Merck drops early-stage TROP ADC, keeps deal doors open as Keytruda clock ticks
April 30, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Team of businesspeople in paper ship finding the way forward. Manager and team leader concept, vector illustration.
Earnings
Lilly’s weight loss pill reaches brand new patients, even without full-court marketing press
April 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong