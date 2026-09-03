Bicara Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 3, 2026

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced it awarded inducement grants on September 1, 2026 to two new employees as a material inducement to employment under Bicara’s 2026 Inducement Plan.

The employees received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 380,575 shares of Bicara’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, inclusive of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 275,000 shares of Bicara’s common stock granted to the Company’s newly appointed Chief Legal Officer, Gregory Shiferman. These awards were issued with an exercise price of $23.42 per share, equal to the closing price of Bicara’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 1, 2026. One-fourth of the options vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s applicable start date, with the remaining options vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the company through each applicable vesting date.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Bicara’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and are pursuant to Bicara’s 2026 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by Bicara’s board of directors in January 2026. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of Bicara’s board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with Bicara in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody designed to drive tumor penetration by breaking barriers in the tumor microenvironment that have challenged the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. Specifically, ficerafusp alfa combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this targeted mechanism, ficerafusp alfa reverses the fibrotic and immune-excluded tumor microenvironment driven by TGF-β signaling to enable tumor penetration that drives deep and durable responses. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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