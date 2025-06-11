Bexorg Announces Research Collaboration with Biohaven Leveraging Its Novel AI-Driven Whole-Brain Discovery Platform to Enhance CNS Drug Development

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexorg, Inc., a pioneering techbio company working to decode the human brain and advance new therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced a multi-program research collaboration with Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) to identify, de-risk, and advance next-generation therapies for CNS disorders. As part of the collaboration, Bexorg’s novel whole-brain discovery platform will be used to demonstrate target engagement in relevant cell types and tissues and generate novel biomarkers, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic relationships, and other mechanistic data to support two preclinical development programs at Biohaven.

Bexorg’s whole-brain discovery platform is the only technology capable of perfusing isolated, cadaver human and pig brains with custom-made artificial blood, thereby restoring metabolic and molecular activity for prolonged periods. Bexorg’s founders developed the whole-brain perfusion technology at Yale University. Using it, the company can extract high-resolution transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolic insights in disease-relevant states. With this information, Bexorg is building the largest and most physiologically relevant datasets in human neurodegeneration to enable machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-centered CNS drug discovery and development. This breakthrough aims to provide unparalleled insights into human brain molecular activity and advances in the understanding of CNS disorders.

“Our technology enables preclinical testing of almost any therapeutic in metabolically active whole human brains, whether diseased or non-diseased, providing a significant advantage over any other preclinical model in neuroscience,” said Zvonimir Vrselja, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-founder at Bexorg. “Our ability to collect longitudinal data from our whole-brain discovery platform allows us to validate new targets and biomarkers and understand the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles and potential safety and effectiveness of drugs before going into the clinic. We are thrilled to team up with Biohaven to help advance two preclinical programs and potentially unlock a faster, more precise path to new CNS therapies.”

“The lack of robust translational preclinical models that adequately capture the complexity of human brain structure and function, including the architecture and dynamics of neural networks comprised of billions of neurons and glial cells and the trillions of connections that exist between them, and account for physiological gradients of drug exposure throughout the brain associated with distinct profiles of drug transport across the blood-brain barrier, has, until now, severely handicapped CNS drug discovery and development,” said Bruce D. Car, DVM, PhD, DACVP, Chief Scientific Officer at Biohaven. “Bexorg’s novel platform effectively overcomes the myriad deficiencies inherent in this translational gap, permitting unprecedented and detailed insights into the CNS pharmacology, dosimetry, and potential efficacy of drug candidates before advancing to costly and time-consuming clinical trials.”

As part of the collaboration, Bexorg aims to deliver insights from systemic delivery of Biohaven’s therapeutics, including analysis of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and mechanism of action. Data generated from the platform may also potentially point to the responsiveness of patient subpopulations and identify novel biomarkers to inform clinical trials. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. Biohaven is advancing its innovative portfolio of therapeutics, leveraging its proven drug development experience and multiple proprietary drug development platforms. Biohaven's extensive clinical and nonclinical programs include Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and mood disorders; extracellular protein degradation for immunological diseases; TRPM3 antagonism for migraine and neuropathic pain; TYK2/JAK1 inhibition for neuroinflammatory disorders; glutamate modulation for OCD and SCA (spinocerebellar ataxia); myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular and metabolic diseases, including SMA and obesity; antibody recruiting bispecific molecules and antibody drug conjugates for cancer. For more information, visit www.biohaven.com.

About Bexorg

Bexorg is a privately held techbio company with the first-ever full-stack tech platform to support central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery and development in the human brain in a way that has not been possible before. Bexorg is building a drug discovery artificial intelligence (AI) loop based on its proprietary wet-lab platform, BrainEx, which enables restoration of molecular activity in postmortem human brains to generate high-fidelity, clinically predictive data, model drug response, and create a foundation model for CNS discovery. The company is generating large volumes of human brain data to train predictive models across diseases. Bexorg is building an AI engine, XO Digital, which learns from each experiment, creating a closed-loop system of in-silico prediction and wet-lab validation. With this fully integrated platform, Bexorg is setting a new standard for CNS translational and discovery research. In collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bexorg’s founders have been at the forefront of bioethics in postmortem brain molecular recovery research, and the company has an independent board comprised of bioethics leaders to ensure its operations maintain the highest standards. Bexorg is strategically partnering with leading neuroscience companies to integrate its platform into clinical development programs, as well as advancing in-house neurodegeneration assets. Visit us at www.bexorg.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Biohaven’s Forward-looking Statements

