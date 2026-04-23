Belite Bio to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 23, 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will participate in four upcoming investor conferences. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt Virtual Investor Conference (Virtual) April 28, 2026, at 9:00 am ET, corporate presentation

BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference (Las Vegas, NV) May 13, 2026, at 3:40 pm PT, fireside chat

H.C. Wainwright 4 th Annual BioConnect Nasdaq Investor Conference (New York, NY) May 19, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET, fireside chat

Annual BioConnect Nasdaq Investor Conference (New York, NY) Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum (Virtual) May 26, 2026, at 12:30 pm ET, fireside chat



Webcast Link Instructions

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under "Events" in the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replays will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent STGD1 subjects, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Jennifer Wu / ir@belitebio.com

Argot Partners / belite@argotpartners.com