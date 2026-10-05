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Press Releases

Bausch + Lomb Will Release Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Oct. 28

October 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.



Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026

Time:

 

8 a.m. ET

Webcast:

 

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2883/53395

Participant Event Dial-in:

 

+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)

+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)

Participant Access Code:

 

940423

Replay Dial-in:

 

+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)

+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)

Replay Passcode:

 

53395 (replay available until Nov. 11, 2026)

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

© 2026 Bausch + Lomb.


Contacts

Media Contact:
T.J. Crawford
tj.crawford@bausch.com
(908) 705-2851

Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

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