Bausch + Lomb Will Release Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 29

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.
Conference Call Details
Date:
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Time:
8 a.m. ET
Webcast:
Participant Event Dial-in:
+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)
+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)
Participant Access Code:
415531
Replay Dial-in:
+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)
+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)
Replay Passcode:
53394 (replay available until Aug. 12, 2026)
About Bausch + Lomb
Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
© 2026 Bausch + Lomb.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100
Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)