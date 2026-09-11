Bausch + Lomb Announces European CE Mark Approval of SeeLyra™ Femtosecond Laser

Next-generation platform provides precision and control in laser-assisted preparation for premium cataract, LASIK flap and corneal therapeutic surgeries with live swept source OCT

Compact design accommodates today’s space-constrained operating rooms

Platform mobility, versatile configurations support efficiency, streamlined workflows

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced European CE Mark approval of SeeLyra, the company’s next generation femtosecond laser. One of the most compact femtosecond platforms available, SeeLyra provides surgeons precision and control when performing laser preparation for premium cataract, LASIK flap and corneal therapeutic surgeries while simultaneously supporting the fast, efficient workflows needed in modern operating rooms (ORs).

“Building on over 15 years of experience in the femtocataract laser market, our goal was to deliver a platform that provides both enhanced functionality and greater flexibility to the OR,” said Luc Bonnefoy, president, Surgical, Bausch + Lomb. “SeeLyra delivers, helping surgeons achieve the precise preparation and controlled conditions necessary to unlock the full potential of premium cataract surgery without compromising on space or efficiency.”

SeeLyra features integrated tools that provide accuracy and control. Live swept source OCT provides real-time depth-visualization throughout the procedure, helping to reduce variability during docking while enabling precise positioning of laser cuts and visual control during laser application. SeeLyra also retains vital, highly appreciated features of VICTUS™, the previous-generation Bausch + Lomb femtosecond platform, such as an intuitive user interface designed to streamline setup and adaptability for a wide range of procedures including cataract, LASIK flap and corneal therapeutic treatments.

Compact design and the absence of a fixed patient bed, as well as compatibility with existing bed setups, allows for the flexible positioning and easy transport of SeeLyra across modern, space-constrained OR environments. The absence of a fixed bed also contributes to patient comfort, eliminating the need to switch beds between procedures. An articulating swing arm accommodates surgeons’ preferred orientation for performing surgery.

“Premium surgery success begins with precise surgical preparation of the eye,” said José Manuel Larrosa, MD, University of Zaragoza, Spain. “SeeLyra will help me to achieve this consistently on my terms, while fitting seamlessly and efficiently into our OR space and workflow.”

SeeLyra will be available in Europe on a limited basis in the coming months, with increasing availability expected in 2027. Bausch + Lomb is also in the process of seeking regulatory approvals for SeeLyra in markets around the world, including the United States. Indications and approvals may vary by country.

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “potential,” “pending” or “proposed” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

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Media Contact:

Caryn Marshall

caryn.marshall@bausch.com

(908) 493-1381