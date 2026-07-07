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Bausch Health to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on July 29, 2026

July 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

LAVAL, QC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Bausch Health will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT to discuss results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:                          Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time:                          5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT

Webcast:                    http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafian

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

(908) 541-3785





BHC-FINANCIAL



 

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

 

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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

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