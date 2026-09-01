Bausch Health Announces Availability of Solta Medical’s Fraxel FTX® in Australia

The next generation in skin resurfacing technology is available to Australian health care practitioners beginning September 1, 2026

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)(TSX: BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and its aesthetics business, Solta Medical, today announced the availability of Fraxel FTX® in Australia, expanding access to its latest skin resurfacing technology to Australian health care practitioners (HCPs) beginning September 1, 2026.

Building on more than 20 years of innovation in skin resurfacing, Fraxel FTX represents the next generation of the Fraxel® platform. Designed to support treatment precision, workflow efficiency and patient comfort, Fraxel FTX brings together trusted technology with meaningful refinements for modern aesthetic practice.

"Fraxel FTX builds on the trusted technology of the Fraxel platform, combining proven performance with enhancements designed to support today's aesthetic practices," said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health. "We are pleased to make this technology available in Australia and continue supporting practitioners with solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of their patients."

Fraxel is one of the highly recognized treatments in skin resurfacing and may be used to address a range of common skin concerns, including the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, lentigos and ephelides, acne scars and surgical scars, dyschromia including melasma, and actinic keratosis. With Fraxel FTX, Solta Medical continues to build on that clinical heritage with a system designed to support consistent treatment delivery across superficial and deeper skin layers.

"Fraxel has long been recognized by practitioners for its precision, versatility and clinical heritage," said Alistair McKeon, General Manager, Solta, ANZ & SEA. "With Fraxel FTX, we are bringing Australian healthcare practitioners an updated platform that builds on that trusted foundation while supporting ease of use, treatment consistency and patient comfort in everyday practice."

Key features and benefits of Fraxel FTX

Two wavelengths, one intelligent approach: Fraxel FTX uses dual wavelengths to enable targeted treatment at different tissue depths. The 1927 nanometer wavelength targets the epidermal layer, while the 1550 nanometer wavelength penetrates into the deeper dermis while also treating the epidermis.





Precision treatment delivery: As the tip moves over the skin, the laser treats a fraction of the skin at a time, creating a large number of microscopic treatment zones in a dot-like pattern. By leaving surrounding tissue intact, the system is designed to support rapid healing.





Intelligent Optical Tracking™ with AccuTRAC ® : The patented optical system calculates hand motion during treatment to help support proper skin contact, dosimetry and uniform delivery, while making laser firing more efficient.





: The patented optical system calculates hand motion during treatment to help support proper skin contact, dosimetry and uniform delivery, while making laser firing more efficient. Redesigned ergonomic handpiece: The handpiece features a 20% reduction in circumference and weight, and is designed to improve field of view, treatment precision and ease of handling.





Integrated cooling designed for patient comfort: Cooling is routed through the handpiece and tip directly to the skin, with airflow directed at the treatment area.





Refreshed treatment interface: The guided user interface is designed to facilitate treatment settings, total and estimated energy visibility, handpiece speed, and color change between wavelengths.





Modern console design: Fraxel FTX features an updated console with an integrated arm and cable assembly, in line with the Solta product family.

Fraxel FTX is a highly versatile and recognized treatment in aesthetics, designed to address five common skin concerns contributing to skin health: the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, lentigos and ephelides, acne scars and surgical scars, dyschromia including melasma, and actinic keratosis.

Solta Medical supports health care practitioners with more than technology alone. In Australia and New Zealand, that includes clinical education, practical training and ongoing business support designed to help practitioners build confidence in treatment delivery and support long-term practice growth.

To learn more, visit soltamedical.com.au.

INDICATIONS

The Fraxel FTX® Laser System is indicated for:

Fraxel ® 1550 nm wavelength is indicated for dermatological procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue; skin resurfacing procedures; treatment of dyschromia and cutaneous lesions, such as, but not limited to lentigos, solar lentigos, actinic keratosis, and melasma; and treatment of periorbital wrinkles, acne scars, and surgical scars.

wavelength is indicated for dermatological procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue; skin resurfacing procedures; treatment of dyschromia and cutaneous lesions, such as, but not limited to lentigos, solar lentigos, actinic keratosis, and melasma; and treatment of periorbital wrinkles, acne scars, and surgical scars. Fraxel® 1927 nm wavelength is indicated for dermatological procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue; treatment of actinic keratosis; treatment of pigmented lesions, specifically lentigos, solar lentigos, and ephelides.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Do not use on any patient who is ineligible for general surgery.

Pre-screening should include, but not be limited to: Predisposition to keloid formation or excessive scarring. Changes following surgery . Skin indentations and textural changes following surgery. Systemic steroids (e.g. prednisone, dexamethasone), which should be rigorously avoided prior to and throughout the course of treatment. Patients undergoing isotretinoin acne treatment or with drugs in a similar class.

Medical judgement should be used when treating patients with a predisposition to post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).

Warnings and Cautions

Protective eyewear or goggles should be worn by any patient, operator and assistant.

Medical judgement should be used when treating patients with certain medical conditions.

Improper use of Fraxel® may cause personal injury or damage to the system.

Adverse Events

The following may be associated with Fraxel® laser treatment: Blistering and burns; Temporary or permanent skin discoloration; Eye injury; Infection; Keloid formation; Prolonged redness; Scarring; Delayed wound healing / skin textural changes and Temporary bruising.

The Fraxel FTX® Laser System is Rx Only. See the Operator Manual for detailed directions, proper use, and full risk and safety information. For additional product information see www.fraxel.com/hcp.

CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to the sale by or on the order of a physician. To learn more about the Fraxel FTX® and how it can benefit your practice, contact Solta Medical.

About Bausch Health



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Fraxel® is a trademark of Solta Medical, Inc. or its affiliates.

©2026 Solta Medical, Inc. or its affiliates

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 569-3692







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