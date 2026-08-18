Battelle Wins Two 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Battelle Education receives Gold Award in Educational Technology category and RavenStar receives Bronze Award in Communication Technology category

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle announced today that it has been named a winner in two categories in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Battelle received gold and bronze honors for technologies that address STEM education and workforce development and next-generation wireless communications infrastructure.

"This recognition reflects what's possible when education, industry and communities work together to prepare students for the future. At Battelle Education, we're focused on helping educators inspire students through meaningful STEM learning experiences while building pathways to high-demand careers,” said Wes Hall, Senior Vice President Philanthropy and Education at Battelle. “We're honored that the Stevie Awards recognized both the promising impact of our programs today and their potential to strengthen tomorrow's workforce.”

Both of Battelle’s nominations were selected from over 700 nominations submitted this year by organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories for consideration. More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees.

"This recognition validates Battelle's vision for fundamentally rethinking wireless infrastructure. Judges noted RavenStar’s innovation in multi-band, software-defined RF architecture and its potential to reduce infrastructure complexity while supporting future wireless standards,” said Thomas Kent, business line director of Advanced Microsystem Solutions at Battelle. “We're proud to see that engineering innovation recognized as we continue advancing the technology toward broader deployment.”

Battelle’s winning nominations for 2026 include:

Gold – The Battelle Education team was recognized as the “Educational or Research Institution of the Year” for the Education Technology category for transforming STEM learning at scale through innovative educator development and workforce readiness programs. Its initiatives, including the K-2 Nuclear STEM Education program, Battelle Teacher Academy and Manufacturing Pathways Pilot, have reached more than 2.3 million students, 5,000 educators and 3,000 schools and organizations, helping strengthen educator confidence, expand career-connected learning and prepare students for high-demand STEM careers. Judges praised the organization's measurable outcomes, scalable programming and significant workforce development impact.

Bronze – Battelle’s RavenStar MIMO Radio Unit was recognized as the “New Product of the Year” in the Communication Technology category. Recognized for redefining wireless infrastructure through a software-defined, ultra-wideband radio platform that supports frequencies from 400 MHz to 7.125 GHz in a single compact unit. Designed for 5G, Open RAN and future 6G networks, RavenStar reduces infrastructure complexity, improves spectrum utilization and lowers deployment costs while enabling flexible software upgrades rather than hardware replacement. Judges highlighted RavenStar's technical innovation, relevance to future wireless infrastructure and validation through field testing and Battelle's National Spectrum Consortium contract.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contact

For more information, contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org, or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or at ensinger@battelle.org.