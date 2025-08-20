Bachem Expands Corporate Executive Committee to Include Chief Operations Officer Role

For more information

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - The Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) announced today that Hans Van Hees, currently Chief Operations Officer Europe, will take on the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) and join the Corporate Executive Committee (CEC) as of September 1, 2025. In this role, he will report to the CEO of Bachem, Thomas Meier, and will lead Bachem’s worldwide manufacturing network. Thomas Meier, who, in addition to his role as CEO, had also taken on the duties of the COO in 2023, will hand these over accordingly.Kuno Sommer, Chairman of Bachem's Board of Directors said:"I am glad that Hans Van Hees, a respected leader with many years of experience in large-scale manufacturing, will take on the role of Chief Operations Officer and ensure the further development of our production network. I thank Thomas Meier for taking on additional duties as COO during a very relevant period for Bachem. His efforts over the past two years have allowed for important changes in the operation of our production network and key capacity expansions.”Hans Van Hees joined Bachem in 2024 as COO Europe from Pharma Resource Group. Formerly, he served for more than 25 years in various manufacturing leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, including VP of Small Molecule API cluster at Janssen and VP of Global Technical Operations at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. He holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in Chemistry, as well as an MBA from KU Leuven.About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, seeThis publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or deTo view the source version of this press release, please visit