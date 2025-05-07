SUBSCRIBE
Azenta Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended March 31, 2025

May 7, 2025 | 
29 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale.





Quarter Ended



Dollars in millions, except per share data



March 31,





December 31,





March 31,





Change







2025





2024





2024





Prior Qtr





Prior Yr.



Revenue from Continuing Operations



$

143





$

148





$

136







(3)

%





5

%

Organic growth





































6

%

Sample Management Solutions



$

80





$

81





$

74







(2)

%





8

%

Multiomics



$

64





$

66





$

62







(4)

%





2

%











































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

(0.40)





$

(0.21)





$

(0.29)







(93)

%





(36)

%

Diluted EPS Total



$

(0.88)





$

(0.29)





$

(2.47)







NM







64

%











































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.05





$

0.08





$

0.06







(43)

%





(23)

%

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations



$

14





$

13





$

8







7

%





75

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations





10.0

%





9.0

%





6.0

%





















Management Comments 

"We delivered another quarter of strong performance in an evolving and uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our performance in the second quarter and first half of our fiscal year demonstrates the resilience of our portfolio and the dedication of our teams that focus on our customers with our clearly differentiated products and services," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "We have a healthy balance sheet, and strong cash position, which provides optionality to continue investing in our long-term growth plans while maintaining our continued disciplined in capital deployment. We remain confident in our positioning and disciplined in how we operate the business while navigating these uncertain times." 

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $143 million, up 5% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, was up 6% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics revenues.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $80 million, up 8% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 8%, mainly driven by higher revenues in Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Consumables and Instruments, Sample Storage, Clinical Stores and Product Services.
  • Multiomics revenue was $64 million, up 2% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating loss was $16 million. Operating margin was (11.3%), up 650 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 45.9%, up 140 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operational efficiencies.
    • Operating expenses were $82 million, down 3% year over year, primarily due to lower research and development expense and the impact of non-recurring intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the same period last year. These were partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as increased restructuring and transformation charges.
  • Other income included $4 million of net interest income versus $9.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.40) compared to ($0.29) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.49). Total diluted EPS was ($0.88), compared to ($2.47) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating loss was $0.6 million. Adjusted operating margin was (0.4%), an improvement of 280 basis points year over year.
    • Adjusted gross margin was 47.5%, up 130 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operating efficiencies.
    • Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $69 million, up 2% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.05, compared to $0.06 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2025

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $540 million, which includes $27 million of cash held in discontinued operations.
  • Operating cash flow was $14 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $7 million.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

  • The Company is reiterating its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025:
    • Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed. 

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







March 31,





March 31,







2025





2024





2025





2024



Revenue

























Products



$

41,955





$

38,772





$

85,782





$

82,479



Services





101,463







97,583







205,146







195,601



Total revenue





143,418







136,355







290,928







278,080



Cost of revenue

























Products





23,159







24,015







48,493







50,798



Services





54,373







51,676







107,878







104,875



Total cost of revenue





77,532







75,691







156,371







155,673



Gross profit





65,886







60,664







134,557







122,407



Operating expenses

























Research and development





6,869







7,733







13,249







15,046



Selling, general and administrative





71,588







69,058







144,801







138,947



Impairment of intangible assets











4,658













4,658



Restructuring charges





3,580







3,428







4,011







4,214



Total operating expenses





82,037







84,877







162,061







162,865



Operating loss





(16,151)







(24,213)







(27,504)







(40,458)



Other income

























Interest income, net





4,489







9,479







8,787







19,434



Other income (expense), net





1,157







(268)







2,360







250



Loss before income taxes





(10,505)







(15,002)







(16,357)







(20,774)



Income tax expense





7,680







1,200







11,249







2,620



Loss from continuing operations





(18,185)







(16,202)







(27,606)







(23,394)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(22,271)







(120,678)







(26,190)







(129,210)



Net loss



$

(40,456)





$

(136,880)





$

(53,796)





$

(152,604)



Basic net loss per share:

























Loss from continuing operations



$

(0.40)





$

(0.29)





$

(0.60)





$

(0.42)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(0.49)







(2.18)







(0.57)







(2.30)



Basic net loss per share



$

(0.88)





$

(2.47)





$

(1.18)





$

(2.72)



Diluted net loss per share:

























Loss from continuing operations



$

(0.40)





$

(0.29)





$

(0.60)





$

(0.42)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(0.49)







(2.18)







(0.57)







(2.30)



Diluted net loss per share



$

(0.88)





$

(2.47)





$

(1.18)





$

(2.72)



Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:

























Basic





45,732







55,440







45,658







56,078



Diluted





45,732







55,440







45,658







56,078



 

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







March 31,





September 30,







2025





2024





















Assets

















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents



$

253,642





$

280,030



Short-term marketable securities





74,697







151,162



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,624 and $5,349, respectively)





149,490







156,273



Inventories





83,321







78,923



Short-term restricted cash





2,102







2,069



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





67,590







75,456



Current assets held for sale





79,754







88,894



Total current assets





710,596







832,807



Property, plant and equipment, net





151,716







155,622



Long-term marketable securities





176,781







49,454



Long-term deferred tax assets





731







837



Operating lease right-of-use assets





59,856







60,406



Goodwill





682,955







691,409



Intangible assets, net





111,202







125,042



Other assets





7,125







10,670



Noncurrent assets held for sale





140,963







173,794



Total assets



$

2,041,925





$

2,100,041



Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable



$

39,155





$

33,344



Deferred revenue





41,608







30,493



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs





5,237







5,213



Accrued compensation and benefits





26,039







27,785



Accrued customer deposits





26,318







22,324



Accrued income taxes payable





10,321







9,266



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





43,102







46,364



Current liabilities held for sale





28,933







30,050



Total current liabilities





220,713







204,839



Long-term tax reserves





417







398



Long-term deferred tax liabilities





22,458







18,084



Long-term operating lease liabilities





53,696







56,683



Other long-term liabilities





10,062







8,874



Noncurrent liabilities held for sale





33,087







42,196



Total liabilities





340,433







331,074



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding













Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,237,887 shares issued and 45,776,018 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024





593







590



Additional paid-in capital





520,961







505,958



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(42,149)







(13,464)



Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024





(200,956)







(200,956)



Retained earnings





1,423,043







1,476,839



Total stockholders' equity





1,701,492







1,768,967



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,041,925





$

2,100,041



 

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)







Six Months Ended March 31,







2025





2024



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net loss



$

(53,796)





$

(152,604)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization





32,053







44,214



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets











115,975



Loss on assets held for sale





24,187









Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs





4,326







7,499



Stock-based compensation





13,453







8,804



Amortization and accretion on marketable securities





(983)







(2,084)



Deferred income taxes





(1,885)







(9,456)



(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment





(7)







260



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable





6,713







2,922



Inventories





(6,030)







8,238



Accounts payable





1,864







936



Deferred revenue





12,042







3,379



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs





343







(714)



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings





(2,379)







(7,831)



Accrued restructuring costs





1,548







1,454



Other assets and liabilities





12,752







1,379



Net cash provided by operating activities





44,201







22,371



Cash flows from investing activities

















Purchases of property, plant and equipment





(15,158)







(19,542)



Purchases of marketable securities





(236,237)







(345,447)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities





184,636







190,504



Proceeds from other investment





2,130









Net investment hedge settlement





3,043







1,476



Net cash used in investing activities





(61,586)







(173,009)



Cash flows from financing activities

















Proceeds from issuance of common stock





1,553







1,678



Payments of finance leases





(457)







(386)



Share repurchases











(186,834)



Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases





(11,376)









Net cash used in financing activities





(10,280)







(185,542)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(4,459)







16,255



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(32,124)







(319,925)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period





320,990







684,045



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$

288,866





$

364,120



Supplemental disclosures:













Cash (received) / paid for income taxes, net





(4,594)







5,008



Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses





5,773







2,270



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

















March 31,





September 30,







2025





2024



Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations



$

253,642





$

280,030



Cash included in current assets held for sale





27,025







30,899



Short-term restricted cash





2,102







2,069



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets





6,097







7,992



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows



$

288,866





$

320,990



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2025





December 31, 2024





March 31, 2024















per diluted













per diluted













per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$





share





$





share





$





share



Net loss from continuing operations



$

(18,185)





$

(0.40)





$

(9,421)





$

(0.21)





$

(16,202)





$

(0.29)



Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





2,308







0.05







1,500







0.03







2,067







0.04



Amortization of other intangible assets





3,803







0.08







4,573







0.10







5,152







0.09



Transformation costs(1)





5,183







0.11







3,046







0.07







4,095







0.07



Restructuring charges





3,580







0.08







431







0.01







3,428







0.06



Impairment of intangible assets





























4,658







0.08



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)





688







0.02







1,570







0.03







426







0.01



Investment income(3)





(2,130)







(0.05)



























Tax adjustments(4)





6,900







0.15







408







0.01







1,645







0.03



Tax effect of adjustments





(40)







(0.00)







1,530







0.03







(1,959)







(0.04)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

2,107





$

0.05





$

3,637





$

0.08





$

3,310





$

0.06



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





8,031







0.18







4,872







0.11







5,410







0.10



Tax rate





17

%











15

%











12

%







Stock-based compensation, net of tax





6,690







0.15







4,141







0.09







4,761







0.09



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

8,797





$

0.19





$

7,778





$

0.17





$

8,071





$

0.15





















































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share











45,732













45,626













55,440



 





Six Months Ended







March 31, 2025





March 31, 2024















per diluted













per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$





share





$





share



Net loss from continuing operations



$

(27,606)





$

(0.60)





$

(23,394)





$

(0.42)



Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





3,808







0.08







3,923







0.07



Amortization of other intangible assets





8,376







0.18







10,523







0.19



Transformation costs(1)





8,229







0.18







4,136







0.07



Restructuring charges





4,011







0.09







4,214







0.08



Impairment of intangible assets

















4,658







0.08



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)





2,258







0.05







4,747







0.08



Investment income(3)





(2,130)







(0.05)















Tax adjustments(4)





7,308







0.16







3,338







0.06



Tax effect of adjustments





1,490







0.03







(4,288)







(0.08)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

5,744





$

0.13





$

7,857





$

0.14



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





12,904







0.28







8,411







0.15



Tax rate





17

%











12

%







Stock-based compensation, net of tax





10,749







0.24







7,402







0.13



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

16,493





$

0.36





$

15,259





$

0.27





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share











45,658













56,078



(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.  

(4)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriation of historical earnings from China.   

 





Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







March 31,





December 31,





March 31,





March 31,





March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2024





2024





2025





2024



GAAP net loss



$

(40,456)





$

(13,340)





$

(136,880)





$

(53,796)





$

(152,604)



Less: Loss from discontinued operations





(22,271)







(3,919)







(120,678)







(26,190)







(129,210)



GAAP net loss from continuing operations





(18,185)







(9,421)







(16,202)







(27,606)







(23,394)



Adjustments:









































Interest income, net





(4,489)







(4,298)







(9,479)







(8,787)







(19,434)



Income tax expense





7,680







3,569







1,200







11,249







2,620



Depreciation





7,818







7,474







7,395







15,292







14,815



Amortization of completed technology





2,308







1,500







2,067







3,808







3,923



Amortization of other intangible assets





3,803







4,573







5,152







8,376







10,523



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$

(1,065)





$

3,397





$

(9,867)





$

2,332





$

(10,947)



 





Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







March 31,





December 31,





March 31,





March 31,





March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2024





2024





2025





2024



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$

(1,065)





$

3,397





$

(9,867)





$

2,332





$

(10,947)



Adjustments:









































Stock-based compensation





8,031







4,872







5,410







12,904







8,411



Restructuring charges





3,580







431







3,428







4,011







4,214



Impairment of intangible assets

















4,658













4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)





688







1,570







426







2,258







4,747



Transformation costs(2)





5,183







3,046







4,095







8,229







4,136



Investment income(3)





(2,130)



















(2,130)









Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$

14,287





$

13,316





$

8,150





$

27,604





$

15,219



(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature. 

 





Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025





December 31, 2024





March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

65,886







45.9

%



$

68,671







46.6

%



$

60,664







44.5

%

Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





2,308







1.6

%





1,500







1.0

%





2,067







1.5

%

Transformation costs(1)











%





52







0.0

%





359







0.3

%

Other adjustments





(9)







(0.0)

%





6







0.0

%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

68,185







47.5

%



$

70,229







47.6

%



$

63,091







46.3

%

 





Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025





March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

134,557







46.3

%



$

122,407







44.0

%

Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





3,808







1.3

%





3,923







1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)





52







0.0

%





359







0.1

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

138,417







47.6

%



$

126,689







45.6

%

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







March 31,





December 31,





March 31,





March 31,





December 31,





March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2024





2024





2025





2024





2024



GAAP gross profit



$

38,251







47.9

%



$

38,114







46.9

%



$

32,943







44.4

%



$

27,635







43.5

%



$

30,557







46.1

%



$

27,721







44.6

%

Adjustments:

































































































Amortization of completed technology





1,449







1.8

%





639







0.8

%





1,028







1.4

%





859







1.4

%





861







1.3

%





1,040







1.7

%

Transformation costs(1)











%





52







0.1

%





359







0.5

%











%











%











%

Other adjustment





(9)







(0.0)

%





5







0.0

%











%











%





1







%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

39,691







49.7

%



$

38,810







47.8

%



$

34,330







46.3

%



$

28,494







44.9

%



$

31,419







47.4

%



$

28,761







46.2

%









Segment Total







Quarter Ended







March 31,





December 31,





March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2024





2024



GAAP gross profit



$

65,886







45.9

%



$

68,671







46.6

%



$

60,664







44.5

%

Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





2,308







1.6

%





1,500







1.0

%





2,068







1.5

%

Transformation costs(1)











%





52







0.0

%





359







0.3

%

Other adjustment





(9)







(0.0)

%





6







0.0

%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

68,185







47.5

%



$

70,229







47.6

%



$

63,091







46.3

%

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025





March 31, 2024





March 31, 2025





March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

76,366







47.4

%



$

66,215







43.2

%



$

58,191







44.8

%



$

56,192







45.0

%

Adjustments:

































































Amortization of completed technology





2,088







1.3

%





1,843







1.4

%





1,720







1.3

%





2,080







1.7

%

Transformation costs(1)





52







0.0

%





359







0.3

%











%











%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

78,506







48.7

%



$

68,417







44.7

%



$

59,911







46.2

%



$

58,272







46.6

%

 





Segment Total







Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025





March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$

134,557







46.3

%



$

122,407







44.0

%

Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





3,808







1.3

%





3,923







1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)





52







0.0

%





359







0.1

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$

138,417







47.6

%



$

126,689







45.6

%

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







March 31,





December 31,





March 31,





March 31,





December 31,





March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2024





2024





2025





2024





2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$

567





$

1,562





$

(2,894)





$

(6,132)





$

(3,387)





$

(3,920)



Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





1,449







639







1,028







859







861







1,040



Amortization of other intangible assets











13







52





















Transformation costs(1)





2,606







103







359





















Restructuring charges























(23)







23









Other adjustments





(9)













(2)





















Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

4,613





$

2,317





$

(1,457)





$

(5,296)





$

(2,503)





$

(2,880)



 





Total Segments





Corporate





Total







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







March 31,





December 31,





March 31,





March 31,





December 31,





March 31,





March 31,





December 31,





March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025





2024





2024





2025





2024





2024





2025





2024





2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$

(5,565)





$

(1,825)





$

(6,814)





$

(10,586)





$

(9,528)





$

(17,399)





$

(16,151)





$

(11,353)





$

(24,213)



Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





2,308







1,500







2,068



















(1)







2,308







1,500







2,067



Amortization of other intangible assets











13







52







3,803







4,560







5,100







3,803







4,573







5,152



Transformation costs(1)





2,606







103







359







2,577







2,943







3,736







5,183







3,046







4,095



Restructuring charges





(23)







23













3,603







408







3,428







3,580







431







3,428



Impairment of intangible assets



































4,658



















4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)























688







1,570







426







688







1,570







426



Other adjustments





(9)













(2)













9







2







(9)







9









Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

(683)





$

(186)





$

(4,337)





$

85





$

(38)





$

(50)





$

(598)





$

(224)





$

(4,387)



 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics







Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31,





March 31,





March 31,





March 31,







2025





2024





2025





2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$

2,129





$

(4,380)





$

(9,519)





$

(8,223)



Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology





2,088







1,843







1,720







2,080



Amortization of other intangible assets











103















Transformation costs(1)





2,709







359















Other adjustments





4







2







3







(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

6,930





$

(2,073)





$

(7,796)





$

(6,144)



 





Total Segments





Corporate





Total







Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31,





March 31,





March 31,





March 31,





March 31,





March 31,







2024





2024





2025





2024





2025





2024



GAAP operating loss



$

(7,390)





$

(12,603)





$

(20,114)





$

(27,855)





$

(27,504)





$

(40,458)



Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology





3,808







3,923



















3,808







3,923



Amortization of other intangible assets











103







8,376







10,420







8,376







10,523



Transformation costs(1)





2,709







359







5,520







3,777







8,229







4,136



Restructuring charges

















4,011







4,214







4,011







4,214



Impairment of intangible assets























4,658













4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)

















2,258







4,747







2,258







4,747



Other adjustments





7







1







(7)







(2)













(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$

(866)





$

(8,217)





$

44





$

(41)





$

(822)





$

(8,258)



(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics





Azenta Total







Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended







March 31,





March 31,













March 31,





March 31,













March 31,





March 31,











Dollars in millions



2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change



Revenue



$

80





$

74







8

%



$

64





$

62







2

%



$

143





$

136







5

%

Currency exchange rates





0













1

%





1













1

%





1













1

%

Organic revenue



$

80





$

74







8

%



$

64





$

62







3

%



$

144





$

136







6

%

 





Sample Management Solutions





Multiomics





Azenta Total







Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended





Six Months Ended







March 31,





March 31,













March 31,





March 31,













March 31,





March 31,











Dollars in millions



2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change





2025





2024





Change



Revenue



$

161





$

153







5

%



$

130





$

125







4

%



$291





$

278







5

%

Currency exchange rates





0













0

%





1













0

%





1











0

%

Organic revenue



$

161





$

153







5

%



$

130





$

125







4

%



$

292





$278







5

%











































































 

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-reports-second-quarter-results-for-fiscal-2025-ended-march-31-2025-302448232.html

SOURCE Azenta

Massachusetts Earnings Guidances
