Azenta Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended March 31, 2025

Quarter Ended



Dollars in millions, except per share data



March 31,







December 31,







March 31,







Change











2025







2024







2024







Prior Qtr







Prior Yr.



Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 143







$ 148







$ 136











(3) %







5 % Organic growth







































































6 % Sample Management Solutions



$ 80







$ 81







$ 74











(2) %







8 % Multiomics



$ 64







$ 66







$ 62











(4) %







2 %



















































































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (0.40)







$ (0.21)







$ (0.29)











(93) %







(36) % Diluted EPS Total



$ (0.88)







$ (0.29)







$ (2.47)











NM











64 %



















































































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 0.05







$ 0.08







$ 0.06











(43) %







(23) % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations



$ 14







$ 13







$ 8











7 %







75 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations







10.0 %







9.0 %







6.0 %









































Management Comments

"We delivered another quarter of strong performance in an evolving and uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our performance in the second quarter and first half of our fiscal year demonstrates the resilience of our portfolio and the dedication of our teams that focus on our customers with our clearly differentiated products and services," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "We have a healthy balance sheet, and strong cash position, which provides optionality to continue investing in our long-term growth plans while maintaining our continued disciplined in capital deployment. We remain confident in our positioning and disciplined in how we operate the business while navigating these uncertain times."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $143 million, up 5% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, was up 6% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics revenues.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $80 million , up 8% year over year. Organic revenue grew 8%, mainly driven by higher revenues in Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Consumables and Instruments, Sample Storage, Clinical Stores and Product Services.

, up 8% year over year. Multiomics revenue was $64 million , up 2% year over year. Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

, up 2% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $16 million . Operating margin was (11.3%), up 650 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.9%, up 140 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operational efficiencies. Operating expenses were $82 million , down 3% year over year, primarily due to lower research and development expense and the impact of non-recurring intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the same period last year. These were partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as increased restructuring and transformation charges.

. Operating margin was (11.3%), up 650 basis points year over year. Other income included $4 million of net interest income versus $9.5 million in the prior year period.

of net interest income versus in the prior year period. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.40) compared to ($0.29) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.49) . Total diluted EPS was ($0.88) , compared to ($2.47) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating loss was $0 .6 million. Adjusted operating margin was (0.4%), an improvement of 280 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 47.5%, up 130 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operating efficiencies. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $69 million, up 2% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.

.6 million. Adjusted operating margin was (0.4%), an improvement of 280 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $14 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year.

, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.05 , compared to $0.06 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2025

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $540 million , which includes $27 million of cash held in discontinued operations.

, which includes of cash held in discontinued operations. Operating cash flow was $14 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million , and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $7 million .

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

The Company is reiterating its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025: Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.



Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended











March 31,







March 31,











2025







2024







2025







2024



Revenue















































Products



$ 41,955







$ 38,772







$ 85,782







$ 82,479



Services







101,463











97,583











205,146











195,601



Total revenue







143,418











136,355











290,928











278,080



Cost of revenue















































Products







23,159











24,015











48,493











50,798



Services







54,373











51,676











107,878











104,875



Total cost of revenue







77,532











75,691











156,371











155,673



Gross profit







65,886











60,664











134,557











122,407



Operating expenses















































Research and development







6,869











7,733











13,249











15,046



Selling, general and administrative







71,588











69,058











144,801











138,947



Impairment of intangible assets







—











4,658











—











4,658



Restructuring charges







3,580











3,428











4,011











4,214



Total operating expenses







82,037











84,877











162,061











162,865



Operating loss







(16,151)











(24,213)











(27,504)











(40,458)



Other income















































Interest income, net







4,489











9,479











8,787











19,434



Other income (expense), net







1,157











(268)











2,360











250



Loss before income taxes







(10,505)











(15,002)











(16,357)











(20,774)



Income tax expense







7,680











1,200











11,249











2,620



Loss from continuing operations







(18,185)











(16,202)











(27,606)











(23,394)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(22,271)











(120,678)











(26,190)











(129,210)



Net loss



$ (40,456)







$ (136,880)







$ (53,796)







$ (152,604)



Basic net loss per share:















































Loss from continuing operations



$ (0.40)







$ (0.29)







$ (0.60)







$ (0.42)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(0.49)











(2.18)











(0.57)











(2.30)



Basic net loss per share



$ (0.88)







$ (2.47)







$ (1.18)







$ (2.72)



Diluted net loss per share:















































Loss from continuing operations



$ (0.40)







$ (0.29)







$ (0.60)







$ (0.42)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(0.49)











(2.18)











(0.57)











(2.30)



Diluted net loss per share



$ (0.88)







$ (2.47)







$ (1.18)







$ (2.72)



Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:















































Basic







45,732











55,440











45,658











56,078



Diluted







45,732











55,440











45,658











56,078





AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)











March 31,







September 30,











2025







2024







































Assets































Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 253,642







$ 280,030



Short-term marketable securities







74,697











151,162



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,624 and $5,349, respectively)







149,490











156,273



Inventories







83,321











78,923



Short-term restricted cash







2,102











2,069



Prepaid expenses and other current assets







67,590











75,456



Current assets held for sale







79,754











88,894



Total current assets







710,596











832,807



Property, plant and equipment, net







151,716











155,622



Long-term marketable securities







176,781











49,454



Long-term deferred tax assets







731











837



Operating lease right-of-use assets







59,856











60,406



Goodwill







682,955











691,409



Intangible assets, net







111,202











125,042



Other assets







7,125











10,670



Noncurrent assets held for sale







140,963











173,794



Total assets



$ 2,041,925







$ 2,100,041



Liabilities and stockholders' equity























Current liabilities























Accounts payable



$ 39,155







$ 33,344



Deferred revenue







41,608











30,493



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







5,237











5,213



Accrued compensation and benefits







26,039











27,785



Accrued customer deposits







26,318











22,324



Accrued income taxes payable







10,321











9,266



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities







43,102











46,364



Current liabilities held for sale







28,933











30,050



Total current liabilities







220,713











204,839



Long-term tax reserves







417











398



Long-term deferred tax liabilities







22,458











18,084



Long-term operating lease liabilities







53,696











56,683



Other long-term liabilities







10,062











8,874



Noncurrent liabilities held for sale







33,087











42,196



Total liabilities







340,433











331,074



































Stockholders' equity



























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding







—











—



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,237,887 shares issued and 45,776,018 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024







593











590



Additional paid-in capital







520,961











505,958



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(42,149)











(13,464)



Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024







(200,956)











(200,956)



Retained earnings







1,423,043











1,476,839



Total stockholders' equity







1,701,492











1,768,967



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 2,041,925







$ 2,100,041





AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)











Six Months Ended March 31,











2025







2024



Cash flows from operating activities































Net loss



$ (53,796)







$ (152,604)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization







32,053











44,214



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







—











115,975



Loss on assets held for sale







24,187











—



Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs







4,326











7,499



Stock-based compensation







13,453











8,804



Amortization and accretion on marketable securities







(983)











(2,084)



Deferred income taxes







(1,885)











(9,456)



(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment







(7)











260



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable







6,713











2,922



Inventories







(6,030)











8,238



Accounts payable







1,864











936



Deferred revenue







12,042











3,379



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







343











(714)



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings







(2,379)











(7,831)



Accrued restructuring costs







1,548











1,454



Other assets and liabilities







12,752











1,379



Net cash provided by operating activities







44,201











22,371



Cash flows from investing activities































Purchases of property, plant and equipment







(15,158)











(19,542)



Purchases of marketable securities







(236,237)











(345,447)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities







184,636











190,504



Proceeds from other investment







2,130











—



Net investment hedge settlement







3,043











1,476



Net cash used in investing activities







(61,586)











(173,009)



Cash flows from financing activities































Proceeds from issuance of common stock







1,553











1,678



Payments of finance leases







(457)











(386)



Share repurchases







—











(186,834)



Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases







(11,376)











—



Net cash used in financing activities







(10,280)











(185,542)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







(4,459)











16,255



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







(32,124)











(319,925)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period







320,990











684,045



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 288,866







$ 364,120



Supplemental disclosures:























Cash (received) / paid for income taxes, net







(4,594)











5,008



Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses







5,773











2,270



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

































March 31,







September 30,











2025







2024



Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations



$ 253,642







$ 280,030



Cash included in current assets held for sale







27,025











30,899



Short-term restricted cash







2,102











2,069



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets







6,097











7,992



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 288,866







$ 320,990





Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.









Quarter Ended







March 31, 2025







December 31, 2024







March 31, 2024



























per diluted























per diluted























per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$







share







$







share







$







share



Net loss from continuing operations



$ (18,185)







$ (0.40)







$ (9,421)







$ (0.21)







$ (16,202)







$ (0.29)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,308











0.05











1,500











0.03











2,067











0.04



Amortization of other intangible assets







3,803











0.08











4,573











0.10











5,152











0.09



Transformation costs(1)







5,183











0.11











3,046











0.07











4,095











0.07



Restructuring charges







3,580











0.08











431











0.01











3,428











0.06



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











—











—











4,658











0.08



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







688











0.02











1,570











0.03











426











0.01



Investment income(3)







(2,130)











(0.05)











—











—











—











—



Tax adjustments(4)







6,900











0.15











408











0.01











1,645











0.03



Tax effect of adjustments







(40)











(0.00)











1,530











0.03











(1,959)











(0.04)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 2,107







$ 0.05







$ 3,637







$ 0.08







$ 3,310







$ 0.06



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







8,031











0.18











4,872











0.11











5,410











0.10



Tax rate







17 %







—











15 %







—











12 %







—



Stock-based compensation, net of tax







6,690











0.15











4,141











0.09











4,761











0.09



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 8,797







$ 0.19







$ 7,778







$ 0.17







$ 8,071







$ 0.15







































































































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share







—











45,732











—











45,626











—











55,440













Six Months Ended











March 31, 2025







March 31, 2024



























per diluted























per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per share data



$







share







$







share



Net loss from continuing operations



$ (27,606)







$ (0.60)







$ (23,394)







$ (0.42)



Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







3,808











0.08











3,923











0.07



Amortization of other intangible assets







8,376











0.18











10,523











0.19



Transformation costs(1)







8,229











0.18











4,136











0.07



Restructuring charges







4,011











0.09











4,214











0.08



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











4,658











0.08



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







2,258











0.05











4,747











0.08



Investment income(3)







(2,130)











(0.05)











—











—



Tax adjustments(4)







7,308











0.16











3,338











0.06



Tax effect of adjustments







1,490











0.03











(4,288)











(0.08)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 5,744







$ 0.13







$ 7,857







$ 0.14



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







12,904











0.28











8,411











0.15



Tax rate







17 %







—











12 %







—



Stock-based compensation, net of tax







10,749











0.24











7,402











0.13



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 16,493







$ 0.36







$ 15,259







$ 0.27







































































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share







—











45,658











—











56,078





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.

(4) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriation of historical earnings from China.









Quarter Ended







Six Months Ended











March 31,







December 31,







March 31,







March 31,







March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024







2024







2025







2024



GAAP net loss



$ (40,456)







$ (13,340)







$ (136,880)







$ (53,796)







$ (152,604)



Less: Loss from discontinued operations







(22,271)











(3,919)











(120,678)











(26,190)











(129,210)



GAAP net loss from continuing operations







(18,185)











(9,421)











(16,202)











(27,606)











(23,394)



Adjustments:















































































Interest income, net







(4,489)











(4,298)











(9,479)











(8,787)











(19,434)



Income tax expense







7,680











3,569











1,200











11,249











2,620



Depreciation







7,818











7,474











7,395











15,292











14,815



Amortization of completed technology







2,308











1,500











2,067











3,808











3,923



Amortization of other intangible assets







3,803











4,573











5,152











8,376











10,523



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ (1,065)







$ 3,397







$ (9,867)







$ 2,332







$ (10,947)













Quarter Ended







Six Months Ended











March 31,







December 31,







March 31,







March 31,







March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024







2024







2025







2024



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ (1,065)







$ 3,397







$ (9,867)







$ 2,332







$ (10,947)



Adjustments:















































































Stock-based compensation







8,031











4,872











5,410











12,904











8,411



Restructuring charges







3,580











431











3,428











4,011











4,214



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











4,658











—











4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)







688











1,570











426











2,258











4,747



Transformation costs(2)







5,183











3,046











4,095











8,229











4,136



Investment income(3)







(2,130)











—











—











(2,130)











—



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ 14,287







$ 13,316







$ 8,150







$ 27,604







$ 15,219





(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.









Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025







December 31, 2024







March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 65,886











45.9 %



$ 68,671











46.6 %



$ 60,664











44.5 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,308











1.6 %







1,500











1.0 %







2,067











1.5 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







52











0.0 %







359











0.3 % Other adjustments







(9)











(0.0) %







6











0.0 %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 68,185











47.5 %



$ 70,229











47.6 %



$ 63,091











46.3 %









Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025







March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 134,557











46.3 %



$ 122,407











44.0 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







3,808











1.3 %







3,923











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







359











0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 138,417











47.6 %



$ 126,689











45.6 %

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











March 31,







December 31,







March 31,







March 31,







December 31,







March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024







2024







2025







2024







2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 38,251











47.9 %



$ 38,114











46.9 %



$ 32,943











44.4 %



$ 27,635











43.5 %



$ 30,557











46.1 %



$ 27,721











44.6 % Adjustments:































































































































































































Amortization of completed technology







1,449











1.8 %







639











0.8 %







1,028











1.4 %







859











1.4 %







861











1.3 %







1,040











1.7 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







52











0.1 %







359











0.5 %







—











— %







—











— %







—











— % Other adjustment







(9)











(0.0) %







5











0.0 %







—











— %







—











— %







1











— %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 39,691











49.7 %



$ 38,810











47.8 %



$ 34,330











46.3 %



$ 28,494











44.9 %



$ 31,419











47.4 %



$ 28,761











46.2 %

















Segment Total











Quarter Ended











March 31,







December 31,







March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024







2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 65,886











45.9 %



$ 68,671











46.6 %



$ 60,664











44.5 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,308











1.6 %







1,500











1.0 %







2,068











1.5 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







52











0.0 %







359











0.3 % Other adjustment







(9)











(0.0) %







6











0.0 %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 68,185











47.5 %



$ 70,229











47.6 %



$ 63,091











46.3 %









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Six Months Ended







Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025







March 31, 2024







March 31, 2025







March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 76,366











47.4 %



$ 66,215











43.2 %



$ 58,191











44.8 %



$ 56,192











45.0 % Adjustments:































































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,088











1.3 %







1,843











1.4 %







1,720











1.3 %







2,080











1.7 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







359











0.3 %







—











— %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 78,506











48.7 %



$ 68,417











44.7 %



$ 59,911











46.2 %



$ 58,272











46.6 %









Segment Total











Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31, 2025







March 31, 2024



GAAP gross profit



$ 134,557











46.3 %



$ 122,407











44.0 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







3,808











1.3 %







3,923











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







359











0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 138,417











47.6 %



$ 126,689











45.6 %

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











March 31,







December 31,







March 31,







March 31,







December 31,







March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024







2024







2025







2024







2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 567







$ 1,562







$ (2,894)







$ (6,132)







$ (3,387)







$ (3,920)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







1,449











639











1,028











859











861











1,040



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











13











52











—











—











—



Transformation costs(1)







2,606











103











359











—











—











—



Restructuring charges







—











—











—











(23)











23











—



Other adjustments







(9)











—











(2)











—











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 4,613







$ 2,317







$ (1,457)







$ (5,296)







$ (2,503)







$ (2,880)













Total Segments







Corporate







Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











March 31,







December 31,







March 31,







March 31,







December 31,







March 31,







March 31,







December 31,







March 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024







2024







2025







2024







2024







2025







2024







2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ (5,565)







$ (1,825)







$ (6,814)







$ (10,586)







$ (9,528)







$ (17,399)







$ (16,151)







$ (11,353)







$ (24,213)



Adjustments:















































































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,308











1,500











2,068











—











—











(1)











2,308











1,500











2,067



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











13











52











3,803











4,560











5,100











3,803











4,573











5,152



Transformation costs(1)







2,606











103











359











2,577











2,943











3,736











5,183











3,046











4,095



Restructuring charges







(23)











23











—











3,603











408











3,428











3,580











431











3,428



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











—











—











—











4,658











—











—











4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







—











—











—











688











1,570











426











688











1,570











426



Other adjustments







(9)











—











(2)











—











9











2











(9)











9











—



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ (683)







$ (186)







$ (4,337)







$ 85







$ (38)







$ (50)







$ (598)







$ (224)







$ (4,387)













Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Six Months Ended







Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31,







March 31,







March 31,







March 31,











2025







2024







2025







2024



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 2,129







$ (4,380)







$ (9,519)







$ (8,223)



Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







2,088











1,843











1,720











2,080



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











103











—











—



Transformation costs(1)







2,709











359











—











—



Other adjustments







4











2











3











(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 6,930







$ (2,073)







$ (7,796)







$ (6,144)













Total Segments







Corporate







Total











Six Months Ended







Six Months Ended







Six Months Ended



Dollars in thousands



March 31,







March 31,







March 31,







March 31,







March 31,







March 31,











2024







2024







2025







2024







2025







2024



GAAP operating loss



$ (7,390)







$ (12,603)







$ (20,114)







$ (27,855)







$ (27,504)







$ (40,458)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







3,808











3,923











—











—











3,808











3,923



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











103











8,376











10,420











8,376











10,523



Transformation costs(1)







2,709











359











5,520











3,777











8,229











4,136



Restructuring charges







—











—











4,011











4,214











4,011











4,214



Impairment of intangible assets







—











—











—











4,658











—











4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







—











—











2,258











4,747











2,258











4,747



Other adjustments







7











1











(7)











(2)











—











(1)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ (866)







$ (8,217)







$ 44







$ (41)







$ (822)







$ (8,258)





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics







Azenta Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











March 31,







March 31,























March 31,







March 31,























March 31,







March 31,



















Dollars in millions



2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change



Revenue



$ 80







$ 74











8 %



$ 64







$ 62











2 %



$ 143







$ 136











5 % Currency exchange rates







0











—











1 %







1











—











1 %







1











—











1 % Organic revenue



$ 80







$ 74











8 %



$ 64







$ 62











3 %



$ 144







$ 136











6 %









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics







Azenta Total











Six Months Ended







Six Months Ended







Six Months Ended











March 31,







March 31,























March 31,







March 31,























March 31,







March 31,



















Dollars in millions



2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change



Revenue



$ 161







$ 153











5 %



$ 130







$ 125











4 %



$291







$ 278











5 % Currency exchange rates







0











—











0 %







1











—











0 %







1







—











0 % Organic revenue



$ 161







$ 153











5 %



$ 130







$ 125











4 %



$ 292







$278











5 %





















































































































































