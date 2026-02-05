Azenta Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2026, Ended December 31, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025.





The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale and the entry into a definitive agreement to sell the business, which is expected to close on or before March 31, 2026.

















Quarter Ended



Dollars in millions, except per share data



December



31,







September



30,







December



31,







Change











2025







2025







2024 (1)







Prior Qtr







Prior Yr.



Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 149







$ 159







$ 147











(7) %







1 % Organic growth







































































(1) % Sample Management Solutions



$ 81







$ 86







$ 81











(5) %







0 % Multiomics



$ 67







$ 73







$ 66











(8) %







1 %



















































































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (0.11)







$ 1.12







$ (0.16)











NM











27 % Diluted EPS Total



$ (0.34)







$ 1.11







$ (0.25)











NM











(34) %



















































































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 0.09







$ 0.21







$ 0.12











(57) %







(24) % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations



$ 13







$ 21







$ 16











(39) %







(21) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations







8.5 %







13.0 %







10.8 %









































(1) Reflects revisions for an immaterial classification error among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses, and other immaterial adjustments, as further described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.





Management Comments



"We delivered revenue performance consistent with our expectations. We also generated strong free cash flow in the quarter, reflecting our continued focus on operational discipline and working capital management," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "Further, we saw challenges on the gross margin line, and our turnaround continues, and in any turnaround, it is never a straight line. We remain committed to our fiscal 2026 objectives and our expectation for a stronger second half of the year, supported by our ongoing execution initiatives. We are equally confident in our long-range plan outlined at Investor Day, which extends through 2028 and supports sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $149 million, up 1% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, declined 1% year over year, reflecting flat revenue in Multiomics and lower revenue in Sample Management Solutions.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million, flat year over year.



Organic revenue which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, declined 2%, mainly driven by lower revenues in Core Products, particularly in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems, partially offset by higher revenue in Sample Storage, Product Services and Consumables and Instruments.

Multiomics revenue was $67 million, up 1% year over year.



Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, was flat year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, largely offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $7.2 million. Operating margin was (4.9%), up 100 basis points year over year.



Gross margin was 42.9%, down 380 basis points year over year, mainly driven by lost cost leverage from lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio and costs related to rework on several Automated Stores projects. Operating expenses were $71 million, down 8% year over year, due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher research and development costs and restructuring charges.

Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $4 million in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.11) compared to ($0.16) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.22). Total diluted EPS was ($0.34), compared to ($0.25) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $0.5 million. Adjusted operating margin was 0.4%, a decline of 130 basis points year over year.



Adjusted gross margin was 44.1%, down 360 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly driven by lost cost leverage from lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio and costs related to rework on several Automated Stores projects. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $65 million, down 4% year over year, driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses partially offset by higher research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.5%, a decrease of 230 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.09, compared to $0.12 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2025

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $571 million.

Operating cash flow was $21 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $6 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $15 million.

Share Repurchase Program Update

On December 8, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of the Company's common stock through December 31, 2028 (the "2025 Repurchase Program"). Repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions (including under an ASR agreement), or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, subject to market and business conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. The Company is not obligated to acquire any particular amount of common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program, and share repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. As of the date of this press release, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2026

The Company is reiterating its guidance for fiscal year 2026:



Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2025.



Sale of B Medical Systems

On December 23, 2025, we entered into a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement with Thelema S.À R.L. for the sale of B Medical Systems business, for a purchase price of $63 million. The transaction is expected to close on or before March 31, 2026.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast



Azenta management will webcast its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures



The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the Company's guidance for fiscal year 2026 including its revenue and earnings expectations, the expected timing of the closing of the B Medical Systems business disposition, and the manner in which repurchases under the Company's 2025 Share Repurchase Program may be made. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US; our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; competition; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences



Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron



Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

Maria Isabel Cuartas



Manager Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(unaudited)







(In thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended











December 31,











2025







2024



Revenue























Products



$ 41,084







$ 43,827



Services







107,558











103,609



Total revenue







148,642











147,436



Cost of revenue























Products







24,749











24,041



Services







60,187











54,576



Total cost of revenue







84,936











78,617



Gross profit







63,706











68,819



Operating expenses























Research and development







9,189











7,113



Selling, general and administrative







60,611











69,976



Restructuring charges







1,143











431



Total operating expenses







70,943











77,520



Operating loss







(7,237)











(8,701)



Other income























Interest income, net







5,098











4,298



Other income, net







79











1,204



Loss from continuing operations before income taxes







(2,060)











(3,199)



Income tax expense







3,130











3,874



Loss from continuing operations







(5,190)











(7,073)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(10,242)











(3,919)



Net loss



$ (15,432)







$ (10,992)



Basic net loss per share:























Loss from continuing operations



$ (0.11)







$ (0.16)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



$ (0.22)







$ (0.09)



Basic net loss per share



$ (0.34)







$ (0.25)



Diluted net loss per share:























Loss from continuing operations



$ (0.11)







$ (0.16)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



$ (0.22)







$ (0.09)



Diluted net loss per share



$ (0.34)







$ (0.25)



Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:























Basic







45,929











45,626



Diluted







45,929











45,626





AZENTA, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31,







September 30,











2025







2025







































Assets































Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 336,631







$ 279,783



Short-term marketable securities







73,025











61,137



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,053 and $4,649, respectively)







142,269











142,181



Inventories







82,458











74,956



Short-term restricted cash







2,393











2,359



Refundable income taxes







7,888











9,728



Prepaid expenses and other current assets







60,549











64,660



Current assets held for sale







74,689











73,535



Total current assets







779,902











708,339



Property, plant and equipment, net







152,032











153,954



Long-term marketable securities







155,914











201,585



Long-term deferred tax assets







527











726



Operating lease right-of-use assets







57,752











54,048



Goodwill







702,559











702,395



Intangible assets, net







96,604











101,814



Long term income taxes receivable







45,600











45,600



Other assets







7,743











6,115



Noncurrent assets held for sale







75,802











85,006



Total assets



$ 2,074,435







$ 2,059,582



Liabilities and stockholders' equity























Current liabilities























Accounts payable



$ 38,767







$ 37,722



Deferred revenue







32,861











31,569



Derivative liability







33,304











33,420



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







4,315











4,713



Accrued compensation and benefits







30,440











35,799



Accrued customer deposits







36,885











26,499



Accrued income taxes payable







11,864











9,416



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities







44,007











30,268



Current liabilities held for sale







34,770











28,268



Total current liabilities







267,213











237,674



Long-term deferred tax liabilities







15,248











18,245



Long-term operating lease liabilities







54,462











51,244



Other long-term liabilities







11,475











11,142



Noncurrent liabilities held for sale







11,205











14,291



Total liabilities







359,603











332,596







































Stockholders' equity



























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding







—











—



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,479,828 shares issued and



46,017,959 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025; 59,320,848 shares issued and 45,858,979



shares outstanding at September 30, 2025







595











594



Additional paid-in capital







531,245











529,605



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(20,576)











(22,213)



Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025







(200,956)











(200,956)



Retained earnings







1,404,524











1,419,956



Total stockholders' equity







1,714,832











1,726,986



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 2,074,435







$ 2,059,582





AZENTA, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(unaudited)



(In thousands)











Three Months Ended December 31,











2025







2024



Cash flows from operating activities































Net loss



$ (15,432)







$ (10,992)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization







13,648











18,100



Loss on assets held for sale







9,696











—



Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs







(305)











1,470



Stock-based compensation







4,058











5,112



Amortization and accretion on marketable securities







(374)











(541)



Deferred income taxes







(5,788)











657



Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment







(42)











(8)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable







723











4,850



Inventories







(9,729)











(7,622)



Accounts payable







4,572











(2,602)



Deferred revenue







3,195











10,462



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







(248)











173



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings







(5,158)











(637)



Accrued restructuring costs







249











(566)



Other assets and liabilities







21,782











11,942



Net cash provided by operating activities







20,847











29,798



Cash flows from investing activities































Purchases of property, plant and equipment







(6,192)











(7,750)



Purchases of marketable securities







(108,692)











(40,754)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities







142,656











125,590



Deposit received for the sale of B Medical Systems business







9,000











—



Net cash provided by investing activities







36,772











77,086



Cash flows from financing activities































Payments of finance leases







(214)











(215)



Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards







(2,418)











—



Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases







—











(4,911)



Net cash used in financing activities







(2,632)











(5,126)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







314











(8,311)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







55,301











93,447



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period







296,685











320,990



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 351,986







$ 414,437



Supplemental disclosures:























Cash paid / (received) for income taxes, net







2,098











(6,148)



Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses







5,703











3,249



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance



sheets



































December 31,







September 30,











2025







2025



Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations



$ 336,631







$ 279,783



Cash included in current assets held for sale







10,000











13,206



Short-term restricted cash







2,393











2,359



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets







2,962











1,337



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of



cash flows



$ 351,986







$ 296,685





Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations



Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.









Quarter Ended







December 31, 2025







September 30, 2025







December 31, 2024 (*)



























per diluted























per diluted























per diluted



Amounts in thousands, except per



share data



$







share







$







share







$







share



Net income (loss) from continuing



operations



$ (5,190)







$ (0.11)







$ 51,653







$ 1.12







$ (7,073)







$ (0.16)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed



technology







1,860











0.04











2,088











0.05











1,500











0.03



Amortization of other intangible



assets







3,551











0.08











3,977











0.09











4,573











0.10



Transformation costs(1)







1,202











0.03











634











0.01











3,046











0.07



Restructuring charges







1,143











0.02











406











0.01











431











0.01



Merger and acquisition costs and



costs related to share repurchase(2)







13











0.00











87











0.00











1,570











0.03



Tax adjustments(3)







—











—











(46,960)











(1.02)











400











0.01



Tax effect of adjustments







1,570











0.03











(2,246)











(0.05)











1,007











0.02



Other adjustments







13











0.00











—











—











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted net income



from continuing operations



$ 4,162







$ 0.09







$ 9,639







$ 0.21







$ 5,454







$ 0.12



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







3,862











0.08











3,901











0.08











4,872











0.11



Tax rate







13 %







—











17 %







—











15 %







—



Stock-based compensation, net of



tax







3,360











0.07











3,238











0.07











4,141











0.09



Non-GAAP adjusted net income



excluding stock-based compensation



- continuing operations



$ 7,522







$ 0.16







$ 12,877







$ 0.28







$ 9,595







$ 0.21







































































































Shares used in computing non-



GAAP diluted net income per



share







—











45,929











—











45,994











—











45,626













(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.







(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.







(3) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriation of historical earnings from China.









Quarter Ended











December 31,







September 30,







December 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024 (*)



GAAP net income (loss)



$ (15,432)







$ 50,877







$ (10,992)



Less: Loss from discontinued operations







(10,242)











(776)











(3,919)



GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations







(5,190)











51,653











(7,073)



Adjustments:















































Interest income, net







(5,098)











(5,019)











(4,298)



Income tax expense







3,130











(45,353)











3,874



Depreciation







8,207











8,338











7,478



Amortization of completed technology







1,860











2,088











1,500



Amortization of other intangible assets







3,551











3,977











4,573



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -



Continuing operations



$ 6,460







$ 15,684







$ 6,054













Quarter Ended











December 31,







September 30,







December 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024 (*)



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -



Continuing operations



$ 6,460







$ 15,684







$ 6,054



Adjustments:















































Stock-based compensation







3,862











3,901











4,872



Restructuring charges







1,143











406











431



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)







13











87











1,570



Transformation costs(2)







1,202











634











3,046



Other adjustments







12











—











—



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -



Continuing operations



$ 12,692







$ 20,712







$ 15,973









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.







(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



December 31, 2025







September 30, 2025







December 31, 2024 (*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 63,706











42.9 %



$ 72,274











45.4 %



$ 68,819











46.7 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed



technology







1,860











1.3 %







2,088











1.3 %







1,500











1.0 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







—











— %







62











0.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 65,566











44.1 %



$ 74,362











46.7 %



$ 70,381











47.7 %









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











December 31,







September 30,







December 31,







December 31,







September 30,







December 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024 (*)







2025







2025







2024 (*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 35,785











43.9 %



$ 41,175











47.9 %



$ 39,143











48.2 %



$ 27,921











41.5 %



$ 31,094











42.5 %



$ 29,676











44.8 % Adjustments:































































































































































































Amortization of



completed technology







1,177











1.4 %







1,226











1.4 %







639











0.8 %







683











1.0 %







862











1.2 %







861











1.3 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







—











— %







62











0.1 %







—











— %







—











— %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted



gross profit



$ 36,962











45.4 %



$ 42,401











49.3 %



$ 39,844











49.1 %



$ 28,604











42.6 %



$ 31,956











43.7 %



$ 30,537











46.1 %









Segment Total











Quarter Ended











December 31,







September 30,







December 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024 (*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 63,706











42.9 %



$ 72,274











45.4 %



$ 68,819











46.7 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of



completed



technology







1,860











1.3 %







2,088











1.3 %







1,500











1.0 % Transformation



costs(1)







—











— %







—











— %







62











0.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted



gross profit



$ 65,566











44.1 %



$ 74,362











46.7 %



$ 70,381











47.7 %





(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











December 31,







September 30,







December 31,







December 31,







September 30,







December 31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024 (*)







2025







2025







2024 (*)



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 3,731







$ 8,015







$ 4,019







$ (5,044)







$ (1,029)







$ (3,195)



Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







1,177











1,226











639











683











862











861



Transformation costs(1)







57











(57)











103











—











—











—



Restructuring charges







—











—











—











—











—











23



Other adjustments







12











42











9











—











31











—



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 4,977







$ 9,226







$ 4,770







$ (4,361)







$ (136)







$ (2,311)













Total Segments







Corporate







Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











December



31,







September



30,







December



31,







December



31,







September



30,







December



31,







December



31,







September



30,







December



31,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025







2024 (*)







2025







2025







2024 (*)







2025







2025







2024 (*)



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ (1,313)







$ 6,986







$ 824







$ (5,924)







$ (5,085)







$ (9,525)







$ (7,237)







$ 1,901







$ (8,701)



Adjustments:















































































































































Amortization of completed



technology







1,860











2,088











1,500











—











—











—











1,860











2,088











1,500



Amortization of other



intangible assets







—











—











—











3,551











3,977











4,573











3,551











3,977











4,573



Transformation costs(1)







57











(57)











103











1,145











691











2,943











1,202











634











3,046



Restructuring charges







—











—











23











1,143











406











408











1,143











406











431



Merger and acquisition costs



and costs related to share



repurchase(2)







—











—











—











13











87











1,570











13











87











1,570



Other adjustments







12











73











9











—











(73)











—











12











—











9



Non-GAAP adjusted operating



income (loss)



$ 616







$ 9,090







$ 2,459







$ (72)







$ 3







$ (31)







$ 544







$ 9,093







$ 2,428













(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.







(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics







Azenta Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











December



31,







December



31,























December



31,







December



31,























December



31,







December



31,



















Dollars in millions



2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change



Revenue



$ 81







$ 81











0 %



$ 67







$ 66











1 %



$ 149







$ 147











1 % Currency exchange rates







(2)











—











(2) %







(1)











—











(1) %







(3)











—











(2) % Organic revenue



$ 80







$ 81











(2) %



$ 66







$ 66











(0) %



$ 146







$ 147











(1) %

