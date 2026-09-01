Ayrmid Appoints Ideogen for Omisirge(R) in EMEA

Ayrmid Appoints Ideogen as Exclusive Partner for Omisirge® across Multiple Regions in Europe, MENA and CIS

Ideogen granted exclusive rights to launch a managed access program for Omisirge across 55 markets, covering both FDA-approved Omisirge indications

Ayrmid Ltd. ("Ayrmid" or the "Company"), parent company of Gamida Cell Inc., today announced the appointment of Ideogen Group GmbH ("Ideogen") as its exclusive distributor for Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv). Under the agreement, Ideogen is granted exclusive rights to launch a managed access program for Omisirge across 55 markets in Europe (excluding Greece and Cyprus), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)*.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ideogen will hold exclusive rights to register and distribute Omisirge across these territories. The parties will prioritize specific jurisdictions for regulatory and launch planning based on local requirements and commercial considerations.

Dr. Joe Wiley, CEO and Chairman of Ayrmid commented: "This agreement represents continued significant progress as we expand access for patients in existing and new territories. Omisirge represents an important advancement in cell therapy and we look forward to working with the team at Ideogen as we continue to advance our innovative therapies to help patients with serious unmet medical needs."

H. Tuygan Göker, CEO & Chairman of Ideogen Group GmbH commented: "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsibly expanding access to Omisirge for appropriate patients across multiple regions. We are pleased to collaborate with Ayrmid to broaden patient access to this important therapy."

About Omisirge

Omisirge is a nicotinamide-modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy derived from cord blood. Omisirge is approved in the United States for: (1) adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with hematologic malignancies planned for umbilical cord blood transplantation following myeloablative conditioning to reduce time to neutrophil recovery and incidence of infection; and (2) adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with severe aplastic anemia following reduced-intensity conditioning.

About Ayrmid Ltd. and Gamida Cell

Ayrmid Ltd. is the parent company of Gamida Cell Inc., a pioneering cell therapy company developing novel treatments designed to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. Gamida Cell Inc. currently has two FDA approved products on the market in the US, namely Omisirge® (please see the current full Prescribing Information, including boxed warning, here) and APHEXDA® (please see the current full Prescribing Information here). Gamida Cell operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayrmid Limited, a UK entity. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Contacts: Media / Business Development: bd@ayrmid.com

About Ideogen

Ideogen Group is a privately owned Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the territories of Europe, MENA, and the CIS. Ideogen's business model covers the full continuum from managed access programs through regulatory approval. Ideogen has a specialized team spanning commercial operations, clinical development, medical affairs, market access, and AI & automation, with a single point of accountability from first patient to universal access. Ideogen's work is concentrated in orphan and rare disease, where patient populations are small, referral pathways are specialized, and access is decided center-by-center, with an expertise in onco-haematology, and in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, alongside a broader specialty portfolio. Learn more at http://www.ideogen.com/ or follow Ideogen on Linkedin.

Contacts: Media / Business Development: bd@ideogen.com

*Territories covered include the Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Malta, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

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SOURCE: Ayrmid Pharma Ltd

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