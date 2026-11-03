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Axogen, Inc. to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 20th Annual MedTech, Diagnostics, Digital Health & Services Forum 
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Fireside Chat Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Fireside Chat Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 8:30 AM ET

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Participation: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Presentation Wednesday, December 2, 2026, 8:00 AM ET

Webcast events can be accessed live through the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be archived for 90 days and available on the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen

Axogen (Nasdaq: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™, and NerveTape®.

Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com


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