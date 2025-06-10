Axio BioPharma and Likarda Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Biologic Drug Development and Delivery

Partnership combines AI-powered protein manufacturing with advanced drug delivery technologies to accelerate timelines and improve therapeutic outcomes.

MADISON, Wis. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axio BioPharma Inc. , a next-generation biomanufacturing company using AI to transform mammalian protein production, and Likarda Inc., a leader in advanced drug delivery and formulation technologies, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation in biologic drug development. This collaboration will integrate Likarda's proprietary delivery technologies with Axio's manufacturing capabilities, creating a more efficient and scalable path to clinical manufacturing for clients across the biopharmaceutical sector.

Through this collaboration, Axio BioPharma will incorporate Likarda's proprietary delivery platforms— including its Core-Shell Spherification® (CSS®) hydrogel technology for encapsulation, stability, and controlled release —into its service offering, enhancing workflows for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), bispecifics, and Fc-fusions. Likarda will also offer Axio's discovery-to-GMP manufacturing capabilities to its client base, supporting programs in need of high-quality protein production and scalable manufacturing solutions.

"This partnership brings delivery innovation directly into the development process, helping our clients move faster and make better decisions," said Justin Byers, CEO of Axio BioPharma. "By aligning earlier on both delivery and manufacturing, we reduce friction, shorten timelines, and provide integrated solutions that truly support our clients' goals."

"At Likarda, we believe that delivery should never be an afterthought—it should be part of the development strategy from day one," said Dr. Stella Vnook, CEO of Likarda Inc. "Partnering with Axio allows us to integrate our encapsulation and formulation technologies earlier in the drug development process, where they can have the greatest impact on stability, efficacy, and patient experience. Importantly, it provides seamless integration to scaled manufacturing for our clients. Together, we're creating a smarter, more connected path from discovery to clinic."

This collaboration strengthens Axio's mission of transforming biologic manufacturing through predictive science and digital-first process development. At the same time, it enables Likarda to apply its proprietary delivery technologies earlier in the development cycle, giving clients new efficiencies and expanded therapeutic applications.

For partnership inquiries or media contact, please reach out to:

Madelyn De Los Santos



Senior Advisor, Putnam Insights



Madelyn@putnaminsights.com



OR

Shelly Adams



CCO, Likarda, Inc.



sadams@likarda.com

About Axio BioPharma



Axio BioPharma is an AI biomanufacturing company revolutionizing how monoclonal antibodies are developed and produced. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Axio combines high-throughput experimentation with proprietary machine learning to predict optimal manufacturing processes in hours—not years. By accelerating development timelines and reducing costs, Axio enables biopharma innovators to bring life-saving therapies to market faster and more efficiently. With deep expertise in antibody manufacturing, protein purification, and bioinformatics, Axio supports a wide range of partners across research, diagnostics, and therapeutics with scalable, U.S.-based production and data-enhanced process design.

About Likarda



Likarda is revolutionizing the delivery of cell therapies, biologics, and small molecules, making these life-changing treatments accessible to more patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. At the core of Likarda's innovation is Core-Shell Spherification® (CSS®), a highly customizable polymer-based delivery platform. This cutting-edge technology ensures therapeutics are protected, precisely delivered, and retained at their target—whether it's the tumor microenvironment, sites of organ degeneration, or other critical areas. By enabling targeted, sustained release, Likarda's solutions enhance therapeutic efficacy while reducing off-target effects and improving patient outcomes. The platform's versatility supports a range of applications, from immune protection in cell therapy to extended-release biologics, paving the way for next-generation treatments across oncology, regenerative medicine, and other disease areas. With a commitment to innovation, scalability, and accessibility, Likarda is poised to transform drug delivery and expand the reach of advanced therapies. To learn more, visit Likarda.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axio-biopharma-and-likarda-announce-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-biologic-drug-development-and-delivery-302475579.html

SOURCE Axio BioPharma Inc.