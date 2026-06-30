Avenacy Announces Launch of Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

Represents the Company’s 29th product launch since inception in October 2023.

Further strengthens Avenacy’s expanding portfolio of critical injectable medications.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it has launched Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP in the United States as a therapeutic generic equivalent for Levophed®, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP is indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension. Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP is available as a carton of ten 4 mg per 4 mL (1 mg per mL) single-dose vials.

In line with Avenacy’s mission to champion patient safety and streamline patient care, Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP will feature the Company’s highly differentiated packaging and labeling to support accurate medication selection.

Avenacy will begin shipping Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP to wholesale partners this week. The Company is supported by a global network of development and contract manufacturing partners that have undergone successful FDA inspections based on cGMP standards.

Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection, USP had U.S. sales of approximately $20 million for the twelve months ending in March 2026.¹

Please see link for Full Prescribing Information.

Levophed® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

¹Source: IQVIA

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the company is building a pipeline of high-quality, FDA-approved injectable products to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, a commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings designed to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit www.avenacy.com.

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