Avalyn to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AVLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering inhaled therapies to transform the treatment paradigm of serious, rare respiratory diseases, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. GMT (5:00 a.m. ET).

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET.





Access to the live webcast of these events, and the archived recordings, will be posted under the News & Events page of the Investor section of the company’s website at https://investors.avalynpharma.com/.

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn aims to transform the treatment paradigm for pulmonary fibrosis and other serious, rare respiratory diseases. The company is advancing optimized inhaled formulations of established antifibrotic medicines designed to deliver drug directly to the lungs, enhance local efficacy, and reduce systemic side effects. Avalyn’s AP01 program is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone currently being evaluated in MIST, a global Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has indicated encouraging safety and clinical activity across Phase 1b and multi-year open-label extension trials, with long-term data supporting the potential to preserve lung function while improving tolerability relative to historical oral pirfenidone. Avalyn’s AP02 program is an optimized inhaled formulation of nintedanib currently being evaluated in AURA, a global Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Avalyn is also advancing AP03, an inhaled fixed-dose combination of pirfenidone and nintedanib, designed to deliver multiple antifibrotic mechanisms through a single lung-targeted platform. By leveraging its proprietary drug-device approach and deep expertise in rare respiratory disease development, Avalyn aims to establish a new standard of care in pulmonary fibrosis through inhaled, lung-targeted therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Cassie Saitow, Avalyn Pharma Inc.

Sr. Director, IR and Corporate Communications

ir@avalynpharma.com

Media Contact:

Kelly Donoghue, Avalyn Pharma Inc.

Sr. Manager, IR and Corporate Communications

pr@avalynpharma.com