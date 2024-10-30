SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results on November 7, 2024

October 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2024 before markets open on November 7, 2024.


Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.

Webcast & Conference Call Details

The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 / +1 (646) 307-1963. Conference ID: 6251719 or company name required for entry. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a differentiated, potential best-in-class therapy for autoimmune diseases that targets both BAFF (B-cell Activating Factor) and APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand).

Contacts

Media & Investor Inquiries:
Andrea Christopher
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
achristopher@auriniapharma.com

General Investor Inquiries:
ir@auriniapharma.com

Earnings Maryland Canada
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: BioMarin headquarters in California/iSto
Earnings
BioMarin Surpasses Analysts’ Q3 Sales Estimates Despite Voxzogo’s Slight Miss
October 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pfizer’s Q3 Earnings Win, Deals Galore, Countdown to Election, More
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Pfizer office at its South San Francisco
Earnings
Pfizer Exceeds Wall Street’s Q3 Expectations Amid Activist Investor Pressure
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
External view of Novartis' office in Canada
Earnings
Novartis Gets Q3 Beat on Strong Cosentyx Sales, But Pluvicto Disappoints
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac