Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results on November 7, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2024 before markets open on November 7, 2024.





Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.

Webcast & Conference Call Details

The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 / +1 (646) 307-1963. Conference ID: 6251719 or company name required for entry. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a differentiated, potential best-in-class therapy for autoimmune diseases that targets both BAFF (B-cell Activating Factor) and APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand).

Media & Investor Inquiries:

Andrea Christopher

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

achristopher@auriniapharma.com



General Investor Inquiries:

ir@auriniapharma.com