Aura Biosciences Announces Closing of $299 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (“Aura”) (Nasdaq: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. In the offering, Aura sold (i) 46,099,650 shares of common stock, which includes 6,508,650 shares sold upon exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering, and (ii) in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,800,000 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.00001 per pre-funded warrant. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $6.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a public offering price of $5.99999 per share. The gross proceeds to Aura from the offering were approximately $299.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the securities sold in the offering were offered by Aura.

Leerink Partners, TD Cowen and Evercore ISI acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital also acted as a bookrunning manager in the offering. Citizens Capital Markets acted as a co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-278253), which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 27, 2024 and declared effective by the SEC on April 5, 2024, and a related registration statement on Form S-3MEF (File No. 333-295515) effective as of May 4, 2026 and filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (collectively, the “Registration Statement”), and a final prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering described above was filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026 and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Aura’s lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for early choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA. Aura’s mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

Investor and Media Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

IR@aurabiosciences.com

Source: Aura Biosciences, Inc.